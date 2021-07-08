Nebraska Legion announces scholarship recipients

The Nebraska American Legion selected two recipients of the Jim Hurlbert Memorial Scholarship. The Jim Hurlbert Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of Past Department Service Officer Jim Hurlbert. Hurlbert was a strong supporter of The American Legion Baseball program and giving back to the youth who participated.

The Jim Hurlbert Memorial Scholarship is awarded based on the players leadership, scholarship, citizenship, and financial need. Recipients are nominated by their team manager, along with additional endorsements from other community leaders.

For the 33rd consecutive year, the Nebraska American Legion has done its part in helping Nebraska students with scholarship money.

The recipients of $500 scholarships are Bryder Hickey of Madrid and Cole Siems of DeWitt.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

