New oncologist to see patients at JCH&L

Dr. Joni Tilford, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) Medical Oncologist, will begin seeing patients at JCH&L Outpatient Services on Wednesday, June 17.

Dr. Alan Berg, SNCC Medical Oncologist, who had been serving patients at JCH&L since 2005, retired earlier this month.

“Oncology is an important specialty to continue to offer our community,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “It is one of the many specialties which are very important to offer locally so that patients don’t have to travel as far. We are pleased to have Dr. Tilford join us in providing exceptional service for our patients.”

Dr. Tilford is board certified in medical oncology and practices at SNCC in Lincoln. She earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She then completed a three-year residency in internal medicine and a two-year fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.