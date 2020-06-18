New oncologist to see patients at JCH&L

Dr. Joni Tilford, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) Medical Oncologist, will begin seeing patients at JCH&L Outpatient Services on Wednesday, June 17.
Dr. Alan Berg, SNCC Medical Oncologist, who had been serving patients at JCH&L since 2005, retired earlier this month.
“Oncology is an important specialty to continue to offer our community,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “It is one of the many specialties which are very important to offer locally so that patients don’t have to travel as far. We are pleased to have Dr. Tilford join us in providing exceptional service for our patients.”
Dr. Tilford is board certified in medical oncology and practices at SNCC in Lincoln. She earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She then completed a three-year residency in internal medicine and a two-year fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
JCH&L outpatient services also offers chemotherapy services. Carol Blobaum, RN, and Carly Berkenmeier RN, both chemotherapy certified, work with oncologists who order chemotherapy, and the JCH&L pharmacy which mixes and prepares chemotherapy drugs for administration. JCH&L outpatient services also offers lab tests and radiology services such as PET scans and CT scans which may be needed by patients who have been diagnosed with cancer. Medical orders can be accepted from any oncologist.
JCH&L outpatient services offers two dedicated chemotherapy rooms. The rooms are located near the outpatient entrance and are easily accessible for patients and their family member who may come with them. Each room has its own flat screen television, recliner and guest chair. The rooms have windows for natural light, as well.
Dr. Tilford is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the Nebraska Oncology Society and the Lancaster County Medical Society. Other professional activities include Nebraska Oncology Society; Lancaster County Medical Society; former chairperson of Bryan Health Cancer Committee, former Physician Liaison for Bryan Health Cancer Committee, Doctors for Science at Nebraska Wesleyan University and an investigator with the Nebraska Lymphoma Study Group.
Dr. Tilford has a broad background in both clinical and laboratory medicine and has authored scientific articles in molecular genetics, thrombosis and leukemia.
A Nebraska native, Dr. Tilford, is from Wauneta, Nebraska and is married with three children.
Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Nebraska. We offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. We also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside for long-term care, Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center and Jefferson Community Health & Life Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous educational programs and community support groups.
