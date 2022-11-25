New physicians to serve rural area

Dr. Madhav Narayan and Dr. Sean Flor, JCH&L’s new family medicine physicians who started this fall, both came to JCH&L because they want to serve a rural area as family physicians.

“Having doctors and others who advocate for good things help communities,” Dr. Narayan said. “The key to being part of the solution is being physically present.”

Dr. Flor said he loves the variety of family medicine and felt it was his calling. He said he knew rural areas need more family doctors.

“Family medicine means knowing the whole person and caring about the whole person. It also means knowing how social interactions and family interactions affect the health of the patient,” Dr. Flor said.

Dr. Narayan grew up in Broomfield, CO. From an early age he knew he “wanted to help people live in a good way.” A rural rotation in Springfield, CO, was a key in deciding on a rural practice. Rural areas may have fewer resources available, and “these are things physicians need to be talking about and advocating for.”

He said he feels a responsibility for standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. He runs a non-profit organization in India dedicated to community development and the development of the skills of the people.

He sees the farming belt as being home to kind, hard-working people.

He said he appreciated that in recruitment efforts JCH&L made it clear they want providers to be happy here and to practice medicine the way they believe it should be practiced.

He feels strongly that it’s important to know the whole person.

“People don’t want to be sick. It’s important to know whether there’s something going on that affects their health,” Dr. Narayan said. It’s important to him to be “helping people live the life they want to live.”

He also knows that overall health improvement is not an overnight change.

“We don’t need to reach the stars today, we just need to do a little better,” Dr. Narayan said.

Dr. Narayan began his work at JCH&L on Sept. 6.