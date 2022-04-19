Newest specialty service at JCH&L is interventional radiology

The newest specialty service added at JCH&L is Interventional Radiology provided by Advanced Medical Imaging of Lincoln on the first Tuesday of each month.

Interventional Radiology offers a number of services which may benefit patients:

· Joint injections

· Back injections for pain relief

· Migraine & headache treatment

· Some imaging guided biopsy procedures

Radiologists who will be providing services will include Eric Vander Woude, MD, RPVI, DABVLM; Rahul Razdan, MD; and Quinton Kelly, MD, who are all vascular and interventional radiologists.

Injections can be given by an interventional radiologist for a number of joints, including shoulder, hip and sacroiliac. Guided imagery using radiology means the injection goes to the right spot to give the most pain relief. Back injections can also provide pain relief.

An SPG block/Neuromodulation can be performed for migraine and other headache treatment. It is a non-invasive outpatient treatment performed in seconds. When performed with precision imaging guidance, 80-90 percent of patients get relief from headaches. Most patients are headache free for 3-6 months between treatments. It is a very low-risk procedure, even in pregnant women and children. The procedure can be used effectively for migraine headaches, occipital neuralgia, trigeminal neuralgia and cluster headaches.

Some imaging guided biopsy procedures can also be performed at JCH&L. Using guided imagery biopsies may be taken of the thyroid, bone marrow, liver, kidneys, or pelvic area. The interventional radiologists will review the case and needs and determine if the biopsy can be safely and appropriately performed at JCH&L.

In addition, Dr. Vander Woude is a vascular specialist and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. He can treat a variety of venous diseases, including peripheral arterial disease, lipodermatosclerosis, and chronic venous insufficiency.

“Having interventional radiology added to our lineup of specialties is a great addition,” said Erin Starr, JCH&L CNO. “Interventional radiology can work hand-in-hand with our primary care physicians and other specialists, and in many cases will be able to take care of our patients’ needs close to home.”

Talk to your primary care physician about whether interventional radiology might be beneficial for you and your health.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury and Plymouth clinics (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0