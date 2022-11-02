 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$25,000 grant awarded

Exmark volunteers

From left: Sheryl Kastanek, Vincent Cao, Randy Pryor, Kevin Ahrens & Nick Behring. Back row: Dean Damme, Sandy Johnson, Derek Dragoo, Jason Ripa and Tim Krivohlavek 

 Courtesy photo

The Wilber Lake & Arboretum, Pathways to Progress volunteer group, received an Exmark of Beatrice, Big Rock $25,000 grant These funds were used for picnic tables, a message board, large shoring rocks along the dam & a lighted fountain for the lake, to be added at a later date.

Four employees of the Exmark corporation, Sandy Johnson, Derek Dragoo, Dean Damne & Vincent Cao, and Wilber Clatonia industrial arts students, under the guidance of WC instructor Nick Behring, volunteered their time, to help assemble picnic tables, planted a tree & placed and staked the new message center at the lake.

