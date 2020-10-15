4-H leader retires after 44 years

A leader of the 4-H program retired this year after more than 40 years.

Jane Esau retired last week from Gage County 4-H after 44 years of service to the program.

“I started as a secretary on the first day of the fair,” she said. “It was my easiest fair because I didn’t know anything. I just took direction, but also the hardest because I hadn’t been involved in any of the setup. I didn’t know what I didn’t know that year.

“I have a lot of wonderful memories from throughout the years. It’s been awesome.”

Esau recalled working with the elementary schools with the embryology learning and baking bread as some of her favorite activities.

“My passion has always been ag education and exposing kids to agriculture when many had no idea where their food came from was a highlight,” she said. “Partnering with the Gage County Ag Society in offering Day on the Farm with third graders was so much fun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}