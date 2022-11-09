Acting Up to perform 'Happily Ever Before'

The Acting Up program with Community Players, will be presenting “Happily Ever Before” this weekend at the theatre.

Tyler Rinne, the Associate Artistic Director at Community Players, said the play includes all the villains from various fairy tales.

“They are tired of all the princesses having their 'happily ever after,'" he said. "They work with Rumpelstiltskin and he helps them turn back time to 'once upon a time.' In the meantime, all these fairy tales get mixed up.

“It’s a really fun story about how there are many different ways to arrive at a happy ending.”

Acting Up is an afterschool program for youth grades 5-8. Rinne said he started the program when he came to Community Players twelve years ago. This is the 22nd production the Acting Up students have presented at the theatre.

“This play has about 30 very talented kids that do a great job,” he said. “It’s a fun 90-minute show.”

Rinne said he has several stage managers that are previous graduates of the program that are committed volunteers.

Kaylynn Ballue, an eighth grader at Beatrice Middle School, is playing the part of the evil queen.

She said she wasn’t sure about acting when she first got involved in fifth grade with Acting Up, but Tyler and all the other kids in the program has made it fun.

“I find it has been a fantastic time being here,” she said. “The evil queen is kind of high maintenance and yells a lot of the time and I have a loud voice so it works out.”

Jonah Erickson, an eighth grader at Beatrice Middle School, is playing Rumpelstiltskin.

“This has been a great experience,” he said. “I like the people and it’s a really great social experience. Theatre is a good way to express myself. I can’t think of a single person that has joined the theatre and had it negatively impact their life.”

Both Ballue and Erickson said they plan to be involved in drama when they go to high school next year and both hope to volunteer with the Acting Up program.

“Happily Ever Before” will open on Friday evening with a 7:30 p.m. performance. The play will also be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Adult ticket price is $16 and students are $9.

Tickets can be ordered at beatricecommunityplayers.com or by calling the box office at 402-228-1801.