Adams man killed in train collision

An Adams man died after the truck he was driving near Adams was struck by a train.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup.

The crash occurred near the intersection of S. 176th St. and Birch Road, about a mile east of Adams.

A press release from the State Patrol stated the preliminary investigation indicated that a GMC Sierra, driven by Ronald Niles, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when it was struck by the train. Niles, 80, of Adams, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.