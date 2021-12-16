After the Storm: Gage County residents recover from record-setting winds

By 10 a.m. Thursday, Beatrice residents brought their pickups and trailers, brimming with branches, to the city drop-off site at a steady pace.

A site at First and Ella streets became a web of tangled logs and debris, one sign of the wind storm that rolled across the Great Plains one day earlier. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, Wednesday’s storm set the record for the most number of hurricane force wind gusts since 2004.

The Beatrice Airport documented wind speeds of 58 mph and gusts up to 86 mph.

Throughout Gage County, downed limbs oftentimes meant downed lines, which left thousands of residents without power as the day’s record heat turned cold in the night.

Norris Public Power District crews worked past midnight on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, 100 Norris customers were still without power in the Gage County area.

“We’re still assessing damages and discovering things, but across our six county service area, the number we’ve accumulated so far is that we have sixty poles that have been broken or damaged,” Bruce Vitosh, Norris general manager, said. “The latest count from Gage County is 17 broken poles.”

Vitosh said at storm’s peak, Norris had 6,400 customers without power. Beatrice power had 960 customers offline at the peak, according to City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer.

Thursday afternoon there were still six customers in Beatrice without power.

Tempelmeyer said the city is not planning on picking up branches at individual houses but said the drop-site would likely be open for at least a week.

One Beatrice resident at the drop-site, who asked to only use his first name Arlen, was on his way back home to fetch another load of debris. He said the storm didn’t fall too heavy at his place, but it didn’t spare some of the people he knew.

“Some places I saw were hit so hard,” Arlen said.

Tempelmeyer said the northeast part of Beatrice was hit hardest. Roofs and windows at several houses and businesses felt the sting of extreme winds.

Parts of the county were hit harder than others. Vitosh said the Adams and Odell areas lost several power lines.

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County emergency management director, said rural areas also withstood damages beyond their power grids.

“Out in the rural areas, we are seeing some significant damage in terms of structural damage,” Wiegand said. “We got some roofs off of livestock buildings. And that’s generally starting from the southwest part of the county and taking a sweep toward the Adams area... We’re in the process of assessing damages in the country.”

Wiegand said fears of fire, given the high winds and temporary low humidity, never seriously materialized.

“We were very very fortunate we weren’t impacted by anything that couldn’t be controlled quickly,” she said.

A Facebook post from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office described a building being blown onto South 134th and East Elm roads, north of Filley. More debris blocked Pine Road near Wymore.

Despite the debris and structural damages, Tim Hanson, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, said the wind’s devastating effects kept to property.

“We have no reported injuries,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the sheriff’s office received half a dozen phone calls related to debris in roadways and said he was impressed by how well communities came together to clear obstacles.

“The biggest story is the people of the county saying, ‘Okay, I’ll take my tractor and we’re going to hook up this thing…’” he said. “Some signs got bent over, and they did their best to straighten them out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0