Morning thunderstorms that prompted a weather delay didn’t stop more than 300 cyclists from taking to the roads of rural southeast Nebraska.

The annual Solstice Gravel Grinder was held Saturday morning. Starting at the West Scott Street baseball complex on Court Street, riders registered for 30, 50 and 100 mile courses that were primarily on gravel roads in Gage and Jefferson counties.

Event organizer Joe Billesbach said the seventh-annual event was capped at 400 riders and sold out. Despite the rain showers that led to a 45 minute delay, he said attendance was strong.

“That was kind of nerve wracking,” he said. “It’s good that we were able to see the radar and see where the storm was. We wanted to hold everybody off the course until after the lightning had gone through. Once we were confident that it had gone past we decided to get them out there racing. 400 people signed up and we had 320 start this morning, which I thought was incredible. You usually count on about 20% no shows just for one reason or another and bad weather always scares some people off, so to have that many people start today was amazing.”

The vast majority of the event was held in Gage County, with courses going through Odell, Blue Springs, Virginia, Holmesville, Harbine and Diller.

Billesbach added that overall, it ended up being a great day to hold the event.

“The weather turned out perfect, I think,” he said. “Yeah it’s humid, but it’s 20 degrees cooler than it was last year, hardly any wind and a little bit of cloud cover here and there.”

Riders from 14 states registered for the event, and Billesbach said next year he’s planning an all new course for the gravel grinder.