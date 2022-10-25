Annual Halloween event to be held Thursday

Goblins, ghosts and ghouls will once again roam downtown Beatrice for the annual Night of the Great Pumpkin event.

Hosted by Main Street Beatrice, the downtown event will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. on Court Street from Third to Seventh streets. Main Street Director Michael Sothan said Highway 77 will remain open to traffic during the event, which features a variety of activities.

“It’s one of Beatrice’s biggest trick or treating events,” Sothan said. “Kids or families are visiting downtown shops, they can get free pumpkins for ages 10 and under and play street games.”

Children trick or treat at the downtown businesses along Court Street during the event, and Sothan added there will be law enforcement and rescue vehicles, also. The Daily Sun is providing photos for children, and Beatrice Movies is hosting two showings of “Scoob,” at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. with the purchase of a $1 adult ticket. Sifted Sweets will also join in the fun with a costume contest where the three top costumes will be awarded.

Sothan said the event has been held since 1997, and annually attracts more than 1,000 children and 3,000 people total.

“This is definitely one that we get the most questions about when this is coming,” Sothan said. “Plan for the weather since it is mostly an outdoor event and we hope folks will come out. We hope that folks also recognize that while this is a Main Street event, truly it’s our small business community that really provides the core event. They provide the trick or testing and the main event.”