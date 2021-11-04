Annual pheasant hunt bringing hunters to Beatrice

More than a dozen teams of hunters will flock to Beatrice this weekend for the 20th annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt.

The event, hosted by Main Street Beatrice and bolstered by an army of volunteers, will start with a practice shoot at the Beatrice Gun Club on Friday at 3:30 p.m. A banquet at the Vintage Venue featuring entertainment from comedian Kris Covi will follow.

The weekend’s festivities will be the first Gov. Pete Ricketts is unable to attend since he became governor in 2015. Michael Sothan, the executive director of Main Street Beatrice, said that’s due to conflicts with commitments he has at the Husker game against Ohio State on Saturday.

“Governors prior to him have attended off and on, but he’s probably been the most consistent in attending,” Sothan said. “We’ve had him with us all of his other years.”

Sothan said State Sen. Myron Dorn and Tom Brandt will attend the banquet, alongside the fifteen teams of hunters, volunteers, and their families.

The hunt, which will bring people from Missouri, Texas, Kansas and all across Nebraska, wasn’t always so large, according to Rick Clabaugh, the event's founder and organizer.

“We started out struggling to get five or six teams,” Clabaugh said. “We got such a great response that we actually have a waiting list now.”

Clabaugh came up with the idea while reading about the South Dakota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt in a Sunday paper. He said he thought starting the hunt in Beatrice could bolster the community.

“We wanted to use it as a fundraiser for the Main Street program,” he said. “It was a way to bring people to the community.”

The swelling of the weekend hunt presented the new challenge of land, Clabaugh said.

“We hunt CRP ground and there’s not a lot of that land available that hasn’t been mowed or taken out of the program,” he said. “It spans a large area, but most of it is within 30 miles.”

The teams, composed of five hunters and volunteer guides and dog handlers, will depart to hunt at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. From the Crab Orchard area to land around Odell and everywhere in between, hunters will comb the fields for pheasant and quail.

In the spirit of friendly competition, the hunt runs with the stakes of a traveling trophy and bragging rights, Clabaugh said. Pheasants are worth three points, and quails are worth one point. Each team can shoot no more than 25 shells.

Clabaugh said the hunt brings together old friends and shows the connection of the community.

“Over the years, it’s almost been a reunion for some of these people,” he said. “It’s a really great social gathering. This community is amazing. So many people lend a hand to make this happen.”

Registration for the hunt is closed. Sothan said the price to register fluctuates, and he encourages anyone interested to sign up for next year.

