Area boards and councils keep business moving during pandemic

“I think the district has made the appropriate steps at the appropriate time,” she said. “The saying is hindsight is always 20/20, and I think there may be things that you can reflect upon and say maybe they should have been done differently, but with the information we had it was the best way to proceed.”

The City of Beatrice followed a similar path with its meetings. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the council started out by social distancing, then went to Zoom calls before returning to in-person meetings with social distancing resuming.

“The hard part for us is sometimes being able to get everyone together,” Tempelmeyer said. “If you have members who either have it or are quarantining, making sure everyone is informed with what’s going on has been a challenge.”

Another challenge has been broadcasting the meetings. The council chambers are outfitted with cameras and microphones, but with members spaced apart not everything can be picked up.

“Most of the time crowds aren’t huge so we have plenty of room,” Tempelmeyer said. “That’s not as good for people at home because the cameras aren’t set up and mics aren’t everywhere, but we’re still able to have our meeting.