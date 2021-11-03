Area students gather for livestock judging at SCC

Twenty students stood with their backs against the rusted horizontal bars of a livestock pen. Many, wearing layers of high school hoodies and thin jackets, shivered in the gray 40-degree morning.

A woman in a white truck blared her horn, and the students turned to face the black steers in the enclosure. For the next 10 minutes, their eyes poured over the cattle as they scribbled notes and ranked them in order.

They were some of the 300 high school students who came to Southeast Community College’s Ag Center in Beatrice on Wednesday for the FFA District 1 livestock judging event.

Alex Goeckel, SCC livestock program director, said he was excited to return to an in-person event.

“Students get a real livestock judging contest, compared to the past couple of years,” Goeckel said. “We did a virtual one last year, and that went pretty well. But we’re really excited to get students back out to campus.”

Students had 10 minutes to judge each class of livestock—cattle, goats, sheep and pigs—separated in pens outside the Ag Center. Some of the classes have questions attached, which students had a minute to answer. All the livestock, except for the pigs, came from the Ag Center and were raised by SCC students.

Goeckel said Brian Zimmerman, a local hog producer, provided the pigs.

Goeckel said students judge the livestock using a set of standard criteria, which includes the animal's frame and muscle and fat content. The students then receive feedback on their judging.

“The nice thing about livestock judging is they’re actually using that practical knowledge and applying it,” he said. “They get a chance to pick the best animal out of the pen.”

Avery Kraus, a junior from Syracuse High School, said the event sharpened her understanding of livestock. Kraus said she grew up with cattle and pigs. The event’s sheep and goats give her a challenge, though.

“You learn more every time you come,” Kraus said. “[The sheep and goats] are definitely my tougher classes when I’m judging. So that’s something I have to learn every time.”

But Goeckel said the education goes both ways. The dozens of college students who assist with the event, from planning to showing the livestock to helping offer feedback to students, learn alongside the high school students.

“There are a lot of skills our students pick up doing this that people don’t think about,” Goeckel said. “They learn how to interact with other students and instructors, a lot of soft skills that aren’t necessarily taught in the classroom.”

Carson Niemoth, a second year livestock management and production major, helped show pigs.

“You learn how to show off your animals,” he said. “And it’s nice that you can kind of watch the high school students and tell what they’re looking for. It’s like looking at yourself in third person.”

Niemoth attended similar events during his time at Doniphan Trumbull High School, which he said left an imprint on his life.

“It really helps with decision-making,” he said. “You learn what to look for in livestock.”

