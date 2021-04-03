At the Courthouse

Marriage Licenses

Dustin N. Zenger, 36, Kansas City to Lexia R. Aurand, 25, Kansas City. Keith A. Lafont II, 27, Beatrice to Hailey L. Bolte, 22, Beatrice.

Transfers

Mark A. Dorn, Deborah Rinne, Abbie K. Linsenmeyer to Kevin R. Frerichs and Darin L. Frerichs. Part of section 1, Sicily township. $275,000-$276,000.

Mark A. Dorn, Deborah Rinne, Abbie K. Linsenmeyer to Gale L. Hardin. Part of section 1, Sicily township. $656,000-$657,000.

Integrated Life Choices Inc to TWD Enterprises LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 62, original town of Beatrice. $56,000-$57,000.

Kevin and Kim Marmon to One Property at a Time. Lots 1, 2 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Trudy L. Roche to Real Growth LLC. Part of lots 4-6 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Duane R. and Rose M. Greenquist to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 8 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.

One Property at a Time to Skillet Construction Inc. Lots 8, 9 in block 1, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $9,000-$10,000.