At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Treyton H. Hippen, 20, Virginia, $75; Hugede Luma, 34, Papillon, $125; Trevor J. Murphy, 33, Beatrice, $125; Murtda A. Mohammed, 28, Lincoln, $25; Ashley M. Horst, 19, Bellevue, $125.
No valid registration:
Faith A. Block-Morgan, 18, Martell, $25; Tiana R. Hudson, 21, Lincoln, $25; Kenneth Miles, 29, Beatrice, $25; Ciera A. Lerma, 29, Wymore, $25;
Failure to maintain lane:
Phane Thakham, 60, Beatrice, $25.
Driving on shoulder:
Easton E. Stevens, 16, Virginia, $25.
Arraignments
David L. Ebke, 58, 720 J St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, speeding. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 27.
Gabriella A. Parde, 23, 1415 Lincoln St. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 26.
Blake Hannan, 22, 988 County Road S, Fremont. Driving under the influence, carrying concealed weapon. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 20.
Kenneth D. Oakes, 46, 1717 S. Fifth St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 11.
John W. Nelson, 44, Beatrice. Disorderly conduct. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for May 10.
Derek M. Bollin, 48, 336 Cheyenne St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 8.
Sentencings
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 915 W. B St., Wymore. $200 for willful reckless driving.
Akia E. Shultz, 18. $75 for criminal mischief.
Logan J. Pelc, 18, 800 Main St., Adams. $100 for zero tolerance violation, $200 for speeding.
Jackie Swearingen, 36, 102 N. Fifth St., Wymore. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Sonnie R. Marshall, 30, 1222 Ella St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Jon M. Doty, 20, 131 N. 11th St., Tecumseh. $250 for minor in possession.
Blake A. VanWinkle, 18, 113 N. 13th St. $250 for minor in possession.
Kimberly D. Davis, 35, 707 Pomeroy St., Blue Rapids, Kan. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
William A. Fischer, 22, 1109 Market St. Two days jail, license revoked one year driving under suspension.
Blake A. VanWinkle, 18, 113 N. 13th St. Five days jail for minor in possession.
Dismissed
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 915 W. B St., Wymore. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, two counts negligent child abuse. Dismissed without prejudice.
Logan J. Pelc, 18, 800 Main St., Adams. Minor in possession, no operator’s license. Dismissed with prejudice.
Jackie Swearingen, 36, 102 N. Fifth St., Wymore. No operator’s license. Dismissed with prejudice.
Rafael G. Tellez-Hernandez, 59, 1712 S. Fifth Ave. Driving during revocation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Derek M. Bollin, 48, 336 Cheyenne St. No valid registration, open container violation, stop sign violation, failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 30.
Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 27.
Michael R. Schultz, 47, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Continued to April 13.
Dakota R. Clifton, 20, 73622 610 Ave., Sterling. Minor in possession. Continued to April 13.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to April 6.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.
Dustin D. Thompson, 26, 823 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI, speeding. Continued to May 6.
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to April 6.
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 617 Paddock St. Assault. Continued to April 20.
James M. Evans, 42, 1001 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 6.
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation, tampering with interlock, reckless driving. Continued to May 17.
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 17.
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 4.
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to April 13.
Sonja A. Norman, 42, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Two counts driving under suspension, stop sign violation. Continued to April 20.
Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 31, 4605 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license. Continued to April 6.
Caleb J. Wright, 18, 521 Main Ave., Stamford. Minor in possession. Continued to April 6.
Roy W. Schroeder, 54, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. $500, 18 months probation, 30 days jail for harassment protection order violation, 30 days concurrent for criminal mischief.
Wesley C. O’Keefe Jr., 36, 1105 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to April 5.
John D. Helter, 45, 700 Elk St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, distrubtion of a controlled substance. Continued to April 26.
John D. Helter, 45, 700 Elk St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 26.
Jessie L. Fuller, 41, Filley. Second offense DUI. Continued to May 3.
Dylan M. Pohlman, 28, 1429 N. 19th St. Two counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to April 26.
Matthew T. Moll, 34, 1009 Second St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to June 17.
Cajun D. Singleton, 21, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to May 3.
Blaine D. Colgrove, 46, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to April 15.
Gavin M. Schuette, 21. Child abuse, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to April 26.
William A. Fischer, 22, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, failure to appear. Continued to April 13.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third degree domestic assault. Continued to April 9.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Continued to April 13.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to March 29.
Preston D. Jurgens, 24, 221 S. 21st St. First offense DUI. Improper turn. Continued to April 19.
Bound
Timothy L. Schutte, 50, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 21.
Austin M. Klaus, 33, 2840 Garfield St. Failure to stop and render aid. Bound to District Court April 22.
Cody A. Haynes, 30, 921 Herbert St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Bound to District Court April 22.
Marriage Licenses
Dustin N. Zenger, 36, Kansas City to Lexia R. Aurand, 25, Kansas City. Keith A. Lafont II, 27, Beatrice to Hailey L. Bolte, 22, Beatrice.
Transfers
Mark A. Dorn, Deborah Rinne, Abbie K. Linsenmeyer to Kevin R. Frerichs and Darin L. Frerichs. Part of section 1, Sicily township. $275,000-$276,000.
Mark A. Dorn, Deborah Rinne, Abbie K. Linsenmeyer to Gale L. Hardin. Part of section 1, Sicily township. $656,000-$657,000.
Integrated Life Choices Inc to TWD Enterprises LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 62, original town of Beatrice. $56,000-$57,000.
Kevin and Kim Marmon to One Property at a Time. Lots 1, 2 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.
Trudy L. Roche to Real Growth LLC. Part of lots 4-6 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.
Duane R. and Rose M. Greenquist to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 8 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.
One Property at a Time to Skillet Construction Inc. Lots 8, 9 in block 1, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $9,000-$10,000.
Eugene R. and Phyllis A. Schoen to Jared M. and Amanda M. Bauman. Lots 8, 9 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $99,000-$100,000.
Nicole L. Kraus to Douglas and Sally Sullivan. Lots 1, 2 in block 3, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000.
Duane R. and Rose M. Greenquist to ALC Investments LLC. part of lot 11 in block 33, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Patricia J. Wathor and Ruth I. West to Elliott Hawkins. Lot 9 in block 16, Wymores addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.
Joan P. Penning to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 58, original town of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Larry D. and Shirleen D. Miller to Casey L. and Kristina M. Paben. Part of section 24, Logan township. $109,000-$110,000.
Dean L. and Andrea G. Siefkes to Aaron and Holly Folkerts Part of section 12, Midland township. $22,000-$23,000.
Joseph R. and Tamara Kuntz to Aaron and Holly Folkerts Part of section 12, Midland township. $11,000-$12,000.
Eric P. and Tara Kuntz to Aaron and Holly Folkerts Part of section 12, Midland township. $11,000-$12,000.
William and Eileene M. Coffendaffer to Richard W. and Sonya Lutze. Part of section 29, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $2,000-$3,000.
Joanne K. Genrich to Kailee R. Rupprecht. Lots 7-9 in block 5, first addition of Odell. $74,000-$75,000.