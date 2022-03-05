At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Aimee L. Utter, 18, Marysville, $15; Mary A. Petrusek, 54, Marysville, $125; Samuel T. Jackson, 25, Beatrice, $125; Elizabeth A. Grossman, 22, Lincoln, $75; Ashten L. Engelman, 24, Plymouth, $25; Ty D. Arena, 17, Beatrice, $200; John W. Charles-Fischer, 33, Beatrice, $75; Michael E. North, 30, Beatrice, $25.

No operator’s license

Drew A. Lewandowski, 19, Loup City, $75; Jason L. Gouldie, 52, Filley, $75.

No valid registration

Drew A. Lewandowski, 19, Loup City, $25.

No parking zone

Joseph M. Roberts, 54, Sioux City, Iowa, $25.

Arraignments

Timothy J. Sutter, 44, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 11.

Joseph McCarthy, 20, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 25.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Second offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 25.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 25.

Elvis A. Carbaugh, 50, 1217 Sixth St., Fairbury. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. April 5.

Richard D. Rowden Jr., 38, 900 Ella St. Second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 14.

Nicole R. Rowden, 34, 900 Ella St. Second-degree trespassing, not guilty plea entered. Open container violation, guilty plea entered. Sentencing and bench trial set for April 14.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 51, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 10.

Alesha D. Dicoio, 39, 100 N. Sixth St. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 18.

Sentencings

Mozell Richardson, 51, 5501 C Mountain Road, Lincoln. Three days jail for disturbing the peace.

James A. Bates, 57, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Plymouth. $100 for driving under suspension.

David L. Ebke, 59, 720 J St., Fairbury. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $200 for speeding.

Elsie M. Otto, 67, 1800 Scott St. $50 for assault.

Sami D. Harms, 54, 1209 Elk St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 616 N. Fourth St. No rabies vaccination. Dismissed without prejudice.

David L. Ebke, 59, 720 J St., Fairbury. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.

Sami D. Harms, 54, 1209 Elk St. Disobey traffic control device. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Dustin R. Stone, 24. Fugitive from justice. Continued to March 14.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 307 Wayne St., Liberty. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 3.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to March 10.

David J. Urban, 35, 3500 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to March 17.

Christina Henthorne, 45, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, negligent child abuse. Continued to March 10.

Jennifer Schumacher, 36, 4106 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 8.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 6113 Charles St., Omaha. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to March 25.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 6113 Charles St., Omaha. Three counts second-degree forgery, aiding and abetting a class 2 misdemeanor. Continued to March 25.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 6113 Charles St., Omaha. Three counts issuing check on a closed account. Continued to March 25.

Denise A. Hawley, 51, 306 Main St., Swanton. Speeding, no proof of insurance. Continued to March 15.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Three counts third-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to March 24.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Two counts harassment protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Continued to March 18.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 41, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a rest, resisting arrest, operate a vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on the shoulder. Continued to March 29.

Kim Williams, 46, 13661 E. Highway 4. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 4.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to March 24.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, display of plates violation. Continued to April 8.

Logan A. Retherford, 22, 120 W. Lincoln St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 14.

Holly J. Mick, 32, 2904 Angie Drive, Bellevue. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to March 24.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing an officer. Continued to April 8.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 7.

Brandyn E. Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 18.

Julie M. Rodgers 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing an officer. Continued to April 18.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Two counts driving under suspension, obstructing an officer. Continued to April 5.

Corey Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 7.

Kiaya K. Myers, 18, 900 Garden St. First-degree trespassing, third-degree assault. Continued to April 5.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 24.

Emma L. Breland, 18, 721 W. Court St. First-degree trespassing, third-degree assault. Continued to April 5.

Jasyn H. Harris, 19, 2115 Elk St. Minor in possession, underage nicotine use. Continued to March 22.

Michael D. Green, 53, 501 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 22.

Michael A. Brooks, 29, 1002 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to April 5.

Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 17.

Austin M. Douglas, 25, 622 Bell St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to March 17.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 17.

Tyler L. Chisholm, 33, 202 Cedar St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to March 29.

Garth Ruh, 59, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to March 22.

Christa M. Haynes, 50, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 8.

Steve T. Tart, 60, 23436 S.W. 75th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to April 5.

Chad L. Dorn, 48, 905 N. 12th St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 5.

District Court

Arraignments

Wesley J. White, 23, 541 W. Court St. Terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 20.

Continued

John G. Gruhn, 48, 64383 719th Road, Stella. Possession of burglar’s tools, habitual criminal. Continued to March 17.

Tee J. Cheramie, 38. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to March 17.

Jared A. Eppens, 34, 240 S. 16th St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to April 6.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to April 6.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 202 Pribram St., Prague. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to April 6.

Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Tampering with evidence, five counts unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to April 6.

Steven L. Johnson II, 45, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to April 20.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Continued to April 20.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana. Continued to April 20.

Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1202 C St., Fairbury. Two counts theft $1,500-$5,000, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Robert K. Johnson, 74, 424 Meyers St., Odell. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 20.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Harboring an escaped juvenile, obstructing government operations. Continued to April 20.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to April 20.

Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1202 C St., Fairbury. Third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Fourth offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to May 18.

Ashlea D. Larimore, 33, 3800 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 18.

Divorces

Megan J. Fralin, 31, Beatrice from Levi J. Fralin, 41, Beatrice. Married August 2015.

John G. Wilson Jr., 41, Beatrice from Wendy L. Wilson, 40, Lincoln. Married April 2016.

Transfers

Bernadine A. Harris, Max and Debra Busboom to Drayke Stege, Lindsey Busboom. Part of block 21, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Rodney K. and Deborah K. Smith to Frederick and Rachel Smith. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $369,000-$370,000.

Kathy Huls to Kylie B. Vontz. Part of lot 14 in block 20, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $137,000-$138,000.

John W. and Ranay Knabe to Jayson M. and Courtney J. Tennant. Part of section 21, Barneston township. $138,000-$139,000. Donald D. Van Asperen to Shyla C. Goldsberry. Part of lots 5, 6, Robertsons addition fo Beatrice. $87,000-$88,000.

Gary W. and Linda M. Hooper to Rural Rentals LLC. Lots 1-2 in block 4, original town of Beatrice. $614,000-$615,000.

Joshua C. and Jackie M. Boller to ITA Property Group LLC. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition fo Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Aaron and Holly Folkerts to Dean L. and Andrea G. Siefkes. Part of section 12, Midland township. $44,000-$45,000.

Barbara J. Wherry to Teresa and James Barnaba. Lots 7-8 in block 18, Hoags addition of Wymore. $49,000-$50,000.

Dana Mahoney, Lesa and David Hauptman to Mitchell and Lisa Menke. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $173,000-$174,000.

