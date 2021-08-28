At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Oscar I. Gonzalez, 27, Lancaster, Calif., $200; Jeannie D. Firmanik, 49, Diller, $25; William M. Pipes, 16, Odell, $75; Alyssa R. Willcoxon, 21, Fairbury, $150.
Stop sign violation:
Mathew A. Barker, 19, Filley, $75; Sandra K. Brandstetter, 74, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Joshua J. Daniels, 43, Beatrice, $25.
Failure to yield:
Arlyce A. Albert, 82, Wilber, $25; Marvin M. Wesley, 62, Beatrice, $25.
Following too close:
Kymberlie L. Billesbach, 41, Beatrice, $50; Jacob T. Bell, 27, Lincoln, $50.
Arraignments
Tiffany N. Trauernicht, 32, 1500 Carlyle St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 8.
Sentencings
Bryan N. Bishop, 26, 408 N. Eighth St. $100 for criminal mischief.
Brandee N. Freauf, 46, 1413 Union Ave. $500, 18 months probation, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI.
Continued
Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Oct. 7.
Steven J. Keck, 41, 1700 Monroe St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Sept. 21.
Rhonda L. Drake, 61, 418 N. 13th St. Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license. Continued to Sept. 7.
David S. Fentress, 30, 805 Grant St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance, ficticious plates, vehicle light violation. Continued to Sept. 7.
Valerie J. Eagleroad, 36, 1801 Knox St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Sept. 7.
Valerie J. Eagleroad, 36, 1801 Knox St., Lincoln. False reporting. Continued to Sept. 7.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, open container violation, no proof of insurance, no licence on person. Continued to Aug. 31.
Jared A. Eppens, 33, 710 Lincoln St. Third degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 31.
Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 7.
Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, two counts third-degree assault, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to Sept. 23.
Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 23.
Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Sept. 23.
Amber M. Peterson, 31, 1800 S. Eighth St. No proof of insurance. Continued to Sept. 21.
Austin J. Reed, 22, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 7.
Nicholas J. Buss, 35, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 21.
Stephanie J. Sales, 34, 104 ½ N. Fourth St. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Sept. 21.
Darin Vinsonhaler, 39, 911 Meriwether St. No proof of insurance, no proof of ownership. Continued to Sept. 30.
Tresta M. Zerr, 20, 2469 S. 96th Road, Firth. Minor in possession. Continued to Sept. 21.
Michael A. Brooks, 28, 1002 Scott St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 2.
Shannon M. Ames, 38, 1405 S. Fourth Ave. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Sept. 9.
Edward L. Findlay, 64, 62929 715th Road, Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to Sept. 23.
Amanda Lineweber, 33, 314 Alpine Drive. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Oct. 5.
Alexander Wallman, 35, 1008 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 5.
William L. Schwensen, 34, 7220 Josephine Court, LaVista. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 8.
Cody L. Whitman, 33, 403 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting. Continued to Oct. 7.
Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Sept. 21.
Chastity L. Meyers, 45, 820 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Sept. 9.
Anita J. Werner, 57, 1700 Park St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 8.
Gerald A. Meyer, 63, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 7.
Shawn A. Bursovsky, 56, Tecumseh. Issuing a bad check. Continued to Sept. 2.
Eric J. Whalen, 44, 581 County Road 1175, Mountain Home, Ark. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 24.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to Sept. 24.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Refuse to submit to a rest, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 24.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Driving under the influence, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 24.
Bound
Christopher W. Arneson, 48, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Oct. 6.
Transfers
Kuhl Trenching and Excavating Inc. to Hydo Properties LLC. Lot 1, Kuhls addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Janie C. Winter to Jeffrey P. and Amber Carrel. Lot 1 in block 4, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $211,000-$212,000.
Moises Alfaro to Omaha Flip LLC. Part of lots 7-10 in block 21, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice $34,000-$35,000.
Larry Scripter, Verla M. Dorn, Delores J. Botz to Debra J. Hirsch. Lot 18, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $214,000-$215,000.
Natalie M. Birdsley to Real Growth LLC. Lot 9 in block 9, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.
Roger K. and Alice F. Schaefer to Leslie Schultz. Part of lots 3-4 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.
Jeremy M. and Brynna A. Luke to Curt Hagerman. Part of section 17, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $219,000-$220,000.
Wesley J. and Sandra S. Meints to Meints Properties LLC. Lots 10, 11 and part of lot 9 in block 13, original town of Cortland. $199,000-$200,000.
Neil B. and Sharon L. Wissink to James C. and Carol E. Young, J&C Young Family Trust. Lot 9 in block 21, original town of Adams. $29,000-$30,000.
Bruce A. and Kimberly A. Topp to George H. and Nancy H. Brantley. Part of section 17, Nemaha township. $649,000-$650,000.
Vonda L. Garland to Randy M. and Janet L. Roberts. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 15, Wymores addition of Wymore. $41,000-$42,000.
Willard L. Buss to Dustin R. and Jessica L. Fricke. Part of section 27, Adams township. $74,000-$75,000.
Juan A. and Kathryn K. Villafane to AKC Homes and Renovations LLC. Part of lot 11 in block 36, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.
Darrell D. Fletcher to Chad J. and Carrie A. Leseberg. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $99,000-$100,000.
Terry Harms to Jeremy A. and Jason V. Jensen. Part of section 5, Hanover township. $34,000-$35,000.
Ryan T. Newell to Jeremy A. and Jason V. Jensen. Part of section 5, Hanover township. $4,000-$5,000.
Scott D. and Anne E. McPherrin to Nichole Tichota. Lots 15, 16 in block 6, Sumpters addition of Adams. $205,000-$206,000.
Trevor and Bonnie Sindelar to Scott and Ann McPherrin. Lot 8 and part of lot 7 on block 1, Edwards addition of Cortland. $330,000-$331,000.
Julie A. Belding to Whispering Pines Estates HOA. Outlot A, Whispering Pines first and second subdivisions of section 15, Riverside township. $33,000-$34,000.
David E. and Lorraine M. Catlin to Spencer and kelsey Weishahn. Lot 9 in block 5, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $258,000-$259,000.
Anti Carbon LLC to Scott E. Osborne. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 25, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $32,000-$33,000.