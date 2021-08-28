At the Courthouse

Natalie M. Birdsley to Real Growth LLC. Lot 9 in block 9, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.

Roger K. and Alice F. Schaefer to Leslie Schultz. Part of lots 3-4 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Jeremy M. and Brynna A. Luke to Curt Hagerman. Part of section 17, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $219,000-$220,000.

Wesley J. and Sandra S. Meints to Meints Properties LLC. Lots 10, 11 and part of lot 9 in block 13, original town of Cortland. $199,000-$200,000.

Neil B. and Sharon L. Wissink to James C. and Carol E. Young, J&C Young Family Trust. Lot 9 in block 21, original town of Adams. $29,000-$30,000.

Bruce A. and Kimberly A. Topp to George H. and Nancy H. Brantley. Part of section 17, Nemaha township. $649,000-$650,000.

Vonda L. Garland to Randy M. and Janet L. Roberts. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 15, Wymores addition of Wymore. $41,000-$42,000.

Willard L. Buss to Dustin R. and Jessica L. Fricke. Part of section 27, Adams township. $74,000-$75,000.

Juan A. and Kathryn K. Villafane to AKC Homes and Renovations LLC. Part of lot 11 in block 36, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.