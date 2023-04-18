Elementary students at Beatrice Public Schools had an award winning author visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maribeth Boelts is a former teacher turned author from Iowa.

“I’ve been an author for about 30 years and part of the job that I really love is coming into schools and talking with kids about their own reading and writing,” she said. “I love connecting with the young readers.”

Boelts talked with the students about how her ideas became stories and the process of a finished book. She also talked about the structure of a story.

She noted that one of her most popular books is called “Those Shoes.”

“It’s a story about a boy who wants a pair of shoes because it’s kind of a fad in school, but his grandmother can’t afford to buy them,” she said. “Kids relate to that and a lot of adults can remember that situation from their own life.”

Boelts visited with each grade level at the three elementary buildings.

Elementary Media Specialist Kathryn Katz said this is the first time that Paddock Lane has had an author visit for several years.

“Maribeth seems to really connect with kids as a former teacher,” she said. “I love that our older kids will do a writer’s workshop with her and there will be a focus on our English Language skills.

“She is able to focus on the different levels and the skills of our kids by doing separate presentations for each age group.

Katz said the writing comes to life and the love of reading which is the goal when they bring authors into schools.

Approximately 800 students saw Boelts in interactive presentations throughout her two days in Beatrice.