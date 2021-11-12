Avenue of Flags to be fit for all weather

Rows of cotton American flags whipped outside the Gage County Courthouse in Thursday’s 20 mph winds. The heavy fabrics, sucked to and fro in sudden gusts, tugged the metal polls along with them—leaving some bent.

It was a miracle they were even out, though. Oftentimes, in damper and windier weather, they have to stay tucked inside the courthouse.

“If they got wet, you’d have to hang them out to dry,” Jerry Lamkin, the Legion Post #27 commander said. “You couldn’t put them out if there was a small chance of rain.”

But by next Veteran’s Day, flags will be able to fly outside the courthouse in all kinds of wet and gusty weather. This will revitalize the Beatrice tradition that started in 1991, according to Gage County Veteran’s Service Officer Scott Bates.

Legion Post #27 spearheaded an initiative to raise money to replace those cotton flags, most of which were burial flags donated by families, with all-weather flags. Lamkin said they started in June with the hopes of raising $22,500 by the following June. In less than half a year, they have $25,000.

Lamkin said the final funds snowballed in after Exmark’s recent $2,000 gift. Despite that injection of cash, it will still take a few months for orders to arrive.

“We have to order them twenty-five a time,” he said. “If things run true to course, I would anticipate that we would have everything by February.”

This year, Bates led the volunteer initiative to put up and take down the flags. Those efforts will become more consistent when the all-weather flags arrive.

“It looks so nice when we’re able to put the flags up,” Gage County Courthouse custodian Dave Jones said. “It’s important to remember Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day. All these flags represent a veteran.”

Jones was one of the thirty volunteers who met in the dark at 5:30 a.m. to put up the flag and came together at 4:30 p.m. to take them down.

“I’m very thankful to the community and all the veterans for supporting this,” Bates said.

That evening, the volunteer efforts even attracted one passerby, Adrian Martin, who was taking pictures of the display and ended up joining the crew. Martin, originally from Cuba, has been in Beatrice for just a week now. He said he wanted to give back.

“This community has been very good to me,” Martin said. “I like helping people.”

Once the all-weather flags come in, Lamkin said Bates and Jones will use a list of names to return those cotton flags to the families. If the family doesn’t want it returned or they cannot find the family, they will work with the courthouse to display the flags, properly folded, inside.

Lamkin said he is amazed by how quickly the Legion Post was able to fundraise for the project.

“Seeing all those flags makes you part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “The bottom line is that it’s the patriotic community we live in. It was the community that stepped in.”

Community members can still give to support Legion Post #27’s project. Lamkin said they will use surplus cash for maintenance and further expansion.

