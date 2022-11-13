Battle for Billy

Billy Guy's friends describe him as one of the hardest workers they know, but now its their turn to help their friend in need.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and, his friends are organizing fundraising efforts to help him.

“He would do anything for anyone and he needs a little help right now,” said Brent Maxson.

Maxson said Billy started showing up at Maxson’s Barber Shop when they first opened a location in Beatrice in 2002.

“He started showing up at the Kensington shop and offered to wash our windows about every other week,” he said. “At first I was like 'The windows can’t be that dirty,' but he just kept showing up.

“He helped us move to the new shop in 2004 and then he would just help us with other things that needed to be done.”

Maxson said Billy had lived with his mom, but she moved to the Good Samaritian Center about 10 years earlier.

“He would come by and help us every day for a while and then he would go see her," Maxson said.

Billy’s mom died about eight years ago. Maxson said after that he would come by the shop every day, usually from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jake Creek, a customer at Maxson’s, said Billy was one of the hardest workers he’s ever seen.

Maxson said that Billy would occasionally ride his bike to Walmart and get 7-9 cases of pop in his trailer for the shop just to help out. He picked up other necessities for the shop as he saw them on sale also.

“He does all kinds of work around town from mowing lawns to cleaning trash cans," Creek said. "It’s the work no one else wants to do and he never complains."

“He’s always the giver,” Maxson added. “We can never give him as much as he’s given us. All he wants to do is help.”

Billy had not been feeling well for an extended amount of time and had been seeking medical treatment. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October. He has had a port placed and has started chemotherapy in hopes that it will shrink the tumor so surgery can take place.

“Billy’s Battle with Pancreatic Cancer” Facebook page gives regular updates on his appointments, procedures and progress.

Megan Starr, a beautician at Maxson’s, said she has been helping with transportation to Nebraska Hematology and Oncology in Lincoln. She said that there is a positive prognosis since Billy is only 47 years old and the cancer was found early.

“He’s a really spunky and fun dude,” she said. “He’s a collector of all kinds of things. They all have value to Billy and he’s legitimately happy about it.”

Starr said Billy’s sister, Becky, has said Maxson’s Barber Shop is like his “Cheers.” Everyone knows his name.

“Billy tells everyone we are more than friends, we are his chosen family,” Starr said.

A Battle for Billy fundraiser is being planned for Thursday, No. 17 at 402 Sports Bar from 7-9 p.m. There will be a silent auction and a freewill donation for pizza. T-shirts are also being sold.

“We have a couple of baseball bats or Billy clubs that we’re going to have people sign," Maxson said. "I’m sure people will put some personal messages on the bats. He’ll be able to look at the bats while he’s at treatment or having a bad day and know that there are people with him in this battle.

“Billy has always been the one that has given. I just want him to walk into the room and see a bunch of people so I can say “This is all for you. Everyone here is for you.”