BCH employees earn honors

Two Beatrice Community Hospital employees were honored at this year’s Nebraska Hospital Association Convention.

BCH Chaplain Sharon Schuster was honored as the BCH 2022 Caring Kind Award winner. In addition, retired Infection Prevention and Employee Health Nurse Manager Rose Wischmeier was honored with the Nebraska Hospital Association’s Meritorious Service Award.

Schuster was recognized at the annual Caring Kind Awards Luncheon, along with Caring Kind representatives from other Nebraska hospitals.

Sharon’s selection by her co-workers for this honor was celebrated with family at an organization-wide employee fiesta earlier this year.

Schuster’s nomination noted that her music, hugs, kind words and thoughtfulness brighten the day for patients and employees.

Wischmeier was presented the NHA’s Meritorious Service Award at this year’s convention.

Wischmeier retired in July of this year after serving as the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Employee Health Nurse Manager for 40 years.

Wischmeier, a registered nurse, spent her career focused on improving the environmental health of BCH while ensuring all employees followed proper infection prevention and employee health protocols.

Through the years, she has seen her share of viruses, from influenza and Ebola to Covid-19. She was a strong patient- and employee-advocate and worked diligently to provide a safe and healthy environment for all staff to provide patient-centered care.

This year’s NHA convention was held Oct. 19-21 in LaVista.