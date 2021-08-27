BCH reassembling COVID-19 unit as cases spike in Gage County

Recent spikes of COVID-19 case numbers in addition to a shortage of health care workers have been plaguing hospitals across the state, and Beatrice is no exception.
Tasha Hesman, Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center’s Chief Nursing Officer, said the recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, including the delta variant of the coronavirus, has forced the hospital to reassemble a dedicated COVID unit.
“We had taken that down a while ago when the numbers went down and were enjoying life without COVID,” she said. “It’s being constructed again as we speak to have more COVID care in the acute care department. It’s a little painful. We kept everything, but is a process to construct that up and put everything back into it.
“It is hugely disheartening because we feel we just went through it and for some staff it’s like PTSD to be constructing that wall again. I don't think we were mentally prepared for that to come back so soon.”
Four rooms will be dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients at BCH, for now.
Hesman said hospitalization rates hit zero around the end of April as case numbers fell. Since the middle of July, Hesman said they’ve averaged 2-4 patients with COVID-19, though she added as of Thursday there were no COVID patients at the hospital.
In August eight patients were admitted to the hospital for symptoms associated with COVID-19, and seven of those were unvaccinated.
Hesman confirmed the delta variant has been identified in Gage County, though was unable to specify how many patients at the hospital had the highly-contagious variant.
Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations added to already full hospitals spurred Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to declare a staffing emergency on Thursday.
Ricketts said his executive order, which will last through the end of the year unless rescinded, will loosen some licensing and continuing education requirements for new, existing and retired nurses.
“For nursing, the big difference we are having and seeing across the state is a nursing shortage and that has really played a role in staffing and our ability to care for patients,” Hesman said. “That’s a little troublesome going into a worsening pandemic. I think we’re as prepared as we can be. I think it’s one of those that you feel close to; it felt like just yesterday. We are ready to do whatever we need to but never really had time to breathe. Life for us just went back to normal a very short time ago.”
Beatrice Community Hospital announced on Wednesday it was reinstating certain policies to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:
* Emergency Department & Express Care Clinic patients are limited to one support person. Support persons cannot change in and out during the patient’s visit. If the patient is a minor, both parents will be allowed to accompany the child.
* OB patients are limited to one support person. Siblings are limited to one visit during the mother’s stay.
* Acute Care patients can have one visitor per day, and it can be a different visitor each day of the patient’s stay.
* All persons entering the hospital must wear a face mask.
* People with symptoms of any illness are encouraged to stay home and not visit hospital patients.
As of Wednesday, there were 337 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, about one-third of the state's peak of 987 set Nov. 20. However, there are more than 2,800 people hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19, compared with fewer than 2,100 back in November.
That means there are actually more people in the hospital now in the state than there were at the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Though COVID-19 patients make up about 11% of all hospitalizations, they are only occupying about 8% of the state's hospital beds. In November, more than 20% of the state's beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients at one point.