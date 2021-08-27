BCH reassembling COVID-19 unit as cases spike in Gage County

Recent spikes of COVID-19 case numbers in addition to a shortage of health care workers have been plaguing hospitals across the state, and Beatrice is no exception.

Tasha Hesman, Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center’s Chief Nursing Officer, said the recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, including the delta variant of the coronavirus, has forced the hospital to reassemble a dedicated COVID unit.

“We had taken that down a while ago when the numbers went down and were enjoying life without COVID,” she said. “It’s being constructed again as we speak to have more COVID care in the acute care department. It’s a little painful. We kept everything, but is a process to construct that up and put everything back into it.

“It is hugely disheartening because we feel we just went through it and for some staff it’s like PTSD to be constructing that wall again. I don't think we were mentally prepared for that to come back so soon.”

Four rooms will be dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients at BCH, for now.

Hesman said hospitalization rates hit zero around the end of April as case numbers fell. Since the middle of July, Hesman said they’ve averaged 2-4 patients with COVID-19, though she added as of Thursday there were no COVID patients at the hospital.