BCH welcomes new surgeon

David Masinter has traveled the world, but decided to call the Beatrice area home.

Masinter joined the Beatrice Community Hospital as a general surgeon in August.

The Charleston, W.V., native earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at the Francisican Health General Surgery Residency Program in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Masinter said he was looking for a smaller community in the Midwest.

“I was looking for a community that reminded me of home, but wasn’t home, if that makes sense,” Masinter said. “I was looking for a community that really needed someone like me. I wanted to find somewhere I could make a difference and we found that here.”

His path to becoming a general surgeon started with jobs as a waiter, a semi-professional golfer, a wine consultant, and a humanitarian building houses. He has worked and volunteered in orphanages and with Special Olympics.

“The legacy I’ve tried to create is one of service,” he said. “I want to be known as a physician first rather than just a surgeon.”

Masinter said that he was fortunate enough to have a couple of mentors early in his medical journey that were surgeons, but had patients that would come to see them for their diabetes or blood pressure.

“I really enjoy all aspects of medicine,” he said.

Masinter and his wife, Courtney, have an 11-year-old son, Rafali.

“We love this area and I don’t foresee ever wanting to leave,” he added.

Brad Olberding of Lincoln Surgical Services will continue to see patients and do surgery at BCH. Both doctors have plans to continue to grow the BCH robotic surgery program.