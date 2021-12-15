Beatrice Bakery opens new storefront, aims to set records

Beatrice Bakery Company opened the doors of its new store, located at 400 Bell St., just five weeks ago.

With its façade newly finished—polished wood where cold, unadorned metal recently stood—visitors still climb down steps into the close-by old store, only to find an office space used by part of the marketing and sales staff.

Inside the new store and next to the quaint wood storefront, the rest of the office staff plugs away. They haven’t had the time to stretch, to relax, in their new office space.

“I’ve worked from 7-6 for the past several days,” Katelyn Billups, sales logistics coordinator, said. “And I will keep working those hours for several more days.”

The holiday season slows the pace of life for many people, but for the around 50 employees at the Beatrice Bakery, it’s full steam ahead. Billups isn’t alone in working those hours.

Michelle Mayfield, in sales and marketing, is working through her first holiday season with the bakery. She said her biggest challenge is the long, daunting hours.

Mayfield said the phones ring at a steady rhythm. Callers, especially around this time, keep asking for one thing in particular, the product that launched the Beatrice Bakery Company to national acclaim: Grandma’s Fruitcake.

Billups and Mayfield said those long hours don’t drag on without reward, though.

“This is the only job I’ve had where I’ve worked this long and not felt burnt out from it,” Mayfield said. “We all have the same goal. It’s like being on the winning team every day.”

The new and more expansive storefront, a merging of tradition with new demands, mirrors the company’s ambitions under Rick Meyer, the company’s president. Meyer said he wants to challenge the Bakery’s workforce.

“You push them and show them where they think their limits are,” Meyer said. “And then you push them to where their real limits are.”

The Bakery’s goal this year is to set a record for the amount of Grandma’s Cake produced: 900,000 pounds. Meyer said they’ll reach that goal by Dec. 17.

Meyer said the company also has the opportunity to double its retail sales from 2019, thanks to the teamwork of the production and sales staff.

“That’s a huge accomplishment by this group,” he said. “The team is starting to merge together … They don’t want to let each other down.”

Billups said teamwork is what makes the small business tick. Without an understanding between the production and sales side, the business would falter, she said.

“The biggest benefit of a small team is that we’re very close, we work really well together,” Billups said. “We work on communication every day.”

Half of the company’s employees work in production. Day by day, they work in a baking assembly line, making batter and pouring it into pans with heavy machinery.

The bakery makes a number of products, from liqueur to coffee cakes, but its longest standing tradition is the Grandma’s Fruitcake. The recipe comes from the Lantz Brothers, two German immigrants who stumbled upon their grandmother’s secret fruitcake recipe. All these years, the recipe hasn’t changed.

Brenda Reyman, production manager, said she enjoys how historied and wide-reaching the bakery is.

“I feel a sense of pride,” Reyman, who’s worked for Beatrice Bakery for 15 years, said. “It makes me feel really special that we’re part of something.”

Reyman said the production side’s busy season has mostly subsided since it must go ahead of the retail side, but the production staff, too, felt the pangs of long hours.

“In our busy season, we start at 7,” she said. “Our parts are pretty much done. We’re pretty well-stocked now.”

Robin Dickinson has worked both sides, in production and in retail, during her 41 years with the company. In her time, she said she’s seen the company grow and adapt, but the small, community feel has remained constant.

“It’s like a family,” Dickinson said. “I’ve found my home.”

The Beatrice Bakery Company will hold an open house in their new store on Dec. 18. Billups said it will feature a visit from the Lincoln sports radio group, 93.7 The Ticket and will likely go from 10 to noon but said they’re still working on details.

