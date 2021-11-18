Beatrice church expands coat closet program

The First Christian Church Coat Closet is now more than a closet.

Ordered by size and separated by gender and age, the closet’s 200-plus coats and countless caps span three rooms, thanks to the work of mother-son duo Megan and Waylon Overbeck.

Megan recently took over for the Coat Closet, which had been without a leader for several months.

“I see a need that needs to be filled, and I have a hard time saying no,” Overbeck said. “I knew that with winter coming up, someone needed to be there to keep on top of it.”

Megan prioritized organization. She said she wanted to give those who use the closet easy access to the specific kinds of winter gear they need.

“When I started, no one had really been manning it,” she said. “So it was all in the one closet and a little bit in the second closet and out in the hallway … So I thought, if I was coming in need, I wouldn’t want everything to be everywhere. It’s so much nicer to be able to go into one room and look for the kids’ coats you need.”

The closet, just down the steps of the door marked “Education” at First Christian Church, includes three separate rooms for kids’, men’s and women’s coats, as well as a place to drop off donations. It’s open to all, for donations or pickups, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Waylon, just 11, has taken initiative in the program. He will begin giving church board reports on the closet at the start of next year.

“I have to go every board meeting because everyone in my family is there,” Waylon said. “I wanted to step up.”

Megan said the closet serves more than 100 people every year. This time of year—when leaves fall with the temperature—people need the Coat Closet most.

Megan and Waylon come down twice a week to pull empty hangers and organize the coats.

“I would say for every Wednesday and Sunday, we’re pulling at least 10 to 20 hangers,” she said. “So the community is definitely coming in and utilizing it, and that is what it is here for. So that is great.”

Every year, Megan said the closet struggles with having enough kids’ coats. Last winter, the closet saw shortages in specific sizes.

“We actually have quite a few teachers who come in and get coats for kids who they see in their classroom who come in sweaters when they should be coming in coats,” she said. “And they’ll ask, ‘Hey, did you forget your coat this morning?’ and they’re like, ‘No, my coat from last year doesn’t fit anymore.’ It breaks my heart.”

First Christian Church has operated the Coat Closet for over 50 years now, and Pastor Mike Hanneman said he’s grateful for the work of Megan and Waylon and the support of the broader community. He said the Coat Closet is a vital part of the church's Christian work in the community.

“I’m part of the minister alliance group, and what that means is once I month, I meet with the other ministers of the community," Hanneman said. "We share that we’re the community with a coat closet, and so they like to bring their coats here. And we also get coats from the Bargain Box … It helps us feel good because we’re giving back to the community. Our mantra is following Christ by serving others.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0