Beatrice Fire and Rescue holds hazmat training

The Beatrice Fire Department conducted a drill with the 72nd Civil Support Team (CST) with the Nebraska National Guard on Wednesday afternoon at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

Fire Chief Brian Daake said the department has been a Type 3 Hazmat Team for several decades which allows for the opportunity to work with the CST.

“We have worked with them in the past with a couple of calls and have trained with them before,” he said. “They have a lot more resources and testing capabilities.”

He said that this was the first opportunity that they’ve had to conduct an exercise together since prior to COVID-19.

Daake said there is a proper channel to make a call to the 72nd CST in real situations.

“They’re out of Lincoln and it offers some hands-on training with another agency," he said. "They are a state asset so there is no cost to getting them involved. Hazmat is not cheap.”

Eight fire fighters from the Beatrice Fire Department participated in the drill.

Lt. Col. Barry Veen with the Air Force National Guard served as the Commander for the exercise. He said they are reaching out to community partners to conduct more of these types of drills.

“These exercises are important because they open communication and dialogue among first responders and CST as a resource. We have technology and equipment that they don’t have,” he said. “That open dialogue helps them understand our capabilities and limitations.

“We are always looking for areas that we can strengthen.”

The mission of CST is to support civil authorities at a domestic incident site during events such as a use of a weapon of mass destruction, terrorist attack, or threatened terrorist attack; intentional or unintentional release of nuclear, biological, radiological, or toxic or poisonous chemicals; natural or man-made disasters.

“We specialize in the detection and identification of unknown hazardous materials. We have 24/7 readiness capabilities.”

He said there were 18 Army and four Air Force service members attached to the unit. There were 13 members present at the training on Wednesday.

“For the most part, everyone is a subject matter expert in what they do as a part of the team," he said.

The scenario used in the drill was a call of an unknown substance inside the building. The fire department responded and did a hazmat entry. They took samples and decided that they had used all their local resources.

The 72nd CST brought several blue trucks, trailers and specialized equipment to the scene to conduct the full exercise involving sampling, decontamination, treatment of the injured personnel and a debriefing.

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County Emergency Manager, was on the scene to observe the drill.

“We are fortunate to have access to this type of resource," she said.