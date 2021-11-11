Beatrice High School honors veterans at annual ceremony

Students, staff and community members crammed into the Beatrice High School Hevelone Center on Thursday morning to commemorate Veteran’s Day.

Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter presided over the hour-long ceremony, which drew nearly 900 people to the auditorium, and introduced the guest speaker, retired Lt. Col. Tony Baker.

Baker grew up in Beatrice and graduated from the high school in 1978. In his almost 29 years of military service, he deployed to Bosnia, Kosovo, the Horn of Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Baker stressed the importance of sacrifice during his speech as a pixelated American flag stretched across the giant screen behind him. He compared the dedication of service members to that of the biblical prophet Isaiah.

“American soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, don’t ask what the war is about,” Baker said. “Instead, they run to the sound of the guns. The politics of the mortal danger I found myself were the very last thing on my mind. All I cared about were the soldiers I was with at that moment.”

Since retiring from the military in 2005, Baker worked for Lockheed Martin—among other defense contractors—where he helped develop new war-fighting technologies. He has also served as State Sen. Tom Brewer’s legislative aide.

Baker said the country’s reasons for war can get messy and bent, but the men and women of the military stay straight as an arrow, focused on their mission.

“Regardless of the reason for the war … Americans stepped up and swore an oath to serve,“ he said. “We do what countless generations have done before us. We leave history to the historians. And we send our sons and daughters into harm’s way certain we fight for a just cause.”

The ceremony included special music from Beatrice High School’s choir and band. Sutter said he was glad to return to an in-person event at the school since COVID-19 prevented one last year.

“I think schools have a civic responsibility to educate our students as to not only the history of our country,” he said, “but also what our country stands for and what our country believes in.”

A former history teacher, Sutter said he wanted to instill in the students a deeper sense of the day’s history and purpose.

“It’s vitally important that we continue to recognize those who have gone before us and who’ve fought to maintain our democracy and protect our freedoms,” he said. “I wanted to share with them what this day is. I think we did a nice job of delivering the history of what this day is all about.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0