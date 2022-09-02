 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice man arrested after pursuit

A Beatrice man was arrested for numerous drug and traffic offenses following a pursuit on Highway 77.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday a Gage County deputy clocked a vehicle traveling south on Highway 77 year Locust Road at 102 mph.

Arrest documents state the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit ensued and came to an end at Southwest 45th and West Maple roads after a tire came off a rim of the fleeing vehicle.

The driver, Trevor Lee Grace, 19, of Beatrice, was placed under arrest for manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, flight to avoid arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug money, willful reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault by a confined person, criminal mischief and terroristic threats.

Trevor Grace

