Beatrice police chief to retire in June

Beatrice Chief of Police Bruce Lang announced he will retire in June at the Monday, Nov. 15 city council meeting.

"It's that time," Lang said. "I've been the police chief for over 30 years now."

Lang, now 65, said he first came to Beatrice for the job and stayed for the sense of community.

"We had three small boys, and we wanted to raise them in a smaller community than the Omaha area," Lang, who served as the assistant police chief in La Vista before coming to Beatrice, said. "So when this job opened, it seemed like a good fit."

Lang said he's seen and presided over significant change in the Beatrice police force, including a movement of their headquarters from the old city auditorium to their current facility.

"When I came here, there were no computers," he said. "It was a push-button radio system. There were three 911 centers in Gage County alone. Since then, we've consolidated ... We've regionalized.

"We've added what we think are positive things such as school resource officers and two canines for our canine program. We're intricately involved with different areas of our community such as the Special Olympics."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0