Beatrice Police Department announces promotion

Beatrice Police Officer Ethan Jordan was promoted to the rank of Sergeant during the Beatrice City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Chief of Police John Hickman said as a leader it’s always exciting to see professional development in people entrusted in your care.

“It is a great honor to recognize one such officer,” Hickman said.

A recent promotional assessment was held at the Beatrice Police Department and Hickman said there were several qualified candidates, but Officer Jordan rose to the top as a clear leader.

Jordan started his law enforcement career in Cortez, Colo.

“His supervisors and co-workers spoke highly of his ability as an officer," Hickman said.

Jordan has been with the Beatrice Police Department for approximately four years. During that time he was named Officer of the Year, recognized for Field Training Officer, and received the MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Award for his efforts in DUI enforcement. Jordan is also the current reigning Mr. Homesteader in Beatrice.

Jordan has also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Hickman said he was excited for Jordan.

“We are happy to have another leader in the department and know he’s going to do a great job,” he said.

Jordan said this has always been his goal.

“I’m from Beatrice," he said. "I went to Colorado and got some experience, but I knew I wanted to come home and work my way up in the department. This is an awesome opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hickman said this was not an additional position and it did not replace any other officers.

“We realigned a current position to better fit the needs of the department,” he said.