Beatrice’s ‘bean master’ looks to new challenges

If you looked behind Delorise Omon, who could be found in the drive-thru window at Rivercity Smokehouse in Beatrice for the last 20 years, you would see a painting.

The self-portrait Omon painted around 13 years ago depicts herself, surrounded by vines and holding a large pot of beans over her head.

And now, with the restaurant permanently closed, that’s how she hopes customers remember her.

“The bean master.”

Sure, Rivercity Smokehouse did other things – ribs, okra, onion rings – but the beans are Omon’s legacy, one she hopes to see live on once her restaurant is long gone.

“That’s what I’m here for, is my beans,” she said. “I’ve been selling these for 28 years. My customers enjoy the food so much, and I’m always giving extra stuff because it’s what we do. In my family there are musicians, there are singers and there are cooks. I like to cook. I couldn’t think of a better way to make a living.”

Omon’s last day operating Rivercity Smokehouse was March 4. Omon doesn’t own the building and the owners had been trying to sell the location for some time. She knew the day would come when her small drive-thru and carryout only restaurant would close.

She described feeling relief, but also sadness after accumulating two decades worth of memories, many involving beans.

Omon isn’t sharing the recipe for her storied baked beans, but she will share the story of how it came to be.

By accident, decades ago on the west coast.

The Lawrence, Kan. native was living in San Diego with her then husband and children, preparing to go to a potluck dinner on the beach.

Her job? To bring the beans.

“They would always get together with the families and have potluck dinners at the beach where everybody would bring a dish,” Omon recalled. “It was mostly African people and this one particular time we were having barbecue, so I decided to make my own baked beans.

“In trying to get everything ready to go to the beach, with the kids, cooking and all that, I messed these beans up really badly. I can’t say what I did because that’s my secret, but I did what I did and everybody started raving about the beans to the point where my husband said to go to the car, get a notebook and write down exactly what you did.”

The bean recipe stayed on the back of her mind until some years later. Omon moved back to Kansas after getting divorced to be closer to her family, and decided to start a restaurant. She found equipment at auctions and stored things in family members’ garages until she had everything she needed.

Her first carryout-only establishment opened in 1994.

It was the fulfillment of a dream, followed quickly by tragedy when her son, Samuel Omon, was killed in a car crash two months later.

"Almost two months after my grand opening, my oldest son was killed in an auto accident," she recalled. “It was the most heart-wrenching thing that I’d ever dealt with. The church came in and did their best to run my restaurant until I was able to deal with my son’s death. After a while I started getting phone calls from customers saying the food is not the same, the beans are not the same.

“It got to be too much at my first location and my grief was too strong, so I closed it.”

Omon worked other jobs for around 1 ½ years before deciding to get back into the restaurant business and opened a new sit down location in Lawrence.

She operated the restaurant for a couple years, but noticed more and more that her second son, Effiong Omon, was struggling.

“My second son and his brother were like two peas in a pod,” she recalled. “They were so close. I could tell he wasn’t dealing with the death. When I did manage to reopen the second store it happened to be on the same street that the accident was on. It was on a different end, but still 19th Street. I could see that if I didn’t do something I was going to lose my son. I packed up my stuff and I moved.”

A friend of her son had family in North Platte. It seemed as good of place to relocate to as any.

On her way to check it out with her brother, Omon passed through a smaller town on the way. A town called Beatrice.

“We just decided on the way back to stop in this little town and see what’s up,” Omon said. “We stopped in Beatrice and I’ll never forget stopping on Court Street and needing gas. We met a couple people while gassing up and talked about finding a place to open my restaurant up. They said to try here, but I had no idea I ever would. My dad came up to check out Beatrice, and he loved it. That’s why I moved to Beatrice.”

Omon eventually secured the location at 422 S. Sixth St., but not before tragedy struck a second time.

“Eventually I was able to get this building, but before I could get that far my second son committed suicide in our home over on 11th Street,” Omon said. “That was another blow and once again. You’ve got to survive. I think my leaving Kansas probably saved me. There’s always that thought if you had done something. It would have happened either way because I couldn’t bring his brother back. The reason I left is exactly what happened.

“I finally opened this little place up for the sole purpose of the beans. I can’t make the beans without the barbecue, so I’d sell that, too. That’s kind of the story of the smokehouse.”

Omon said she feels “burned out” with smoking. But that doesn’t mean her beans are going away. Now 64, Omon said she’s ready for her next adventure and plans to launch a catering business, Rivercity Smokehouse Catering, in the near future.

“I want to do catering mainly for my beans and to keep them alive,” Omon said. “I knew I was eventually going to have to move out of the building, but I don’t give up too easily. There’s always other options. In fact, a catering kitchen is a lot less to deal with than doing a drive-thru restaurant. I want to do that because I know that through it, I can continue to sell my beans. People who never tired them might get the chance. I’ve got to stay hopeful. I can’t give up.”

