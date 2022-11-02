BHS Drama students to present 'We are the Sea'

The Beatrice High School Drama students will be performing “We are the Sea” on Thursday and Friday evenings at the Hevelone Center. The 30 play will be presented at four different competitions over the next month.

Assistant Director Ed Ankrom said the play was about Irish immigrants fleeing their country during the potato famine.

“Some people were taking their money to get them across the sea and they really didn’t care if they made it or not,” Ankrom said. “As the characters are murdered and their bodies are thrown into the water, the sea collects their stories.Later the sea becomes angry and takes revenge."

Kristyanna Dibbles, a senior, said she has been in a few of the high school plays.

“I didn’t know I was good at acting before I tried it, but it is fun. I get to meet new people and it really got me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It keeps things spicy.”

Dibbles plays the character of Nora who is murdered by the sailor in the play.

Melany Brockman, a sophomore, Sara Dodge, a freshman, and Kylie Belt, a freshman, all wore blue face make-up and played a part of the ensemble.

Brockman and Dodge have been in other plays. They both said they enjoy acting and being with their friends.

“I like to tell the story,” said Brockman.

Belt said this was her first experience on stage, but likes spending time with her friends.

Emily Brumond, Drama teacher and director, said the kids have all worked hard during practices.

“Every single kid in this production has done a fantastic job of being prepared,” Brumond said. “I’m more excited than nervous about the performances just because they have worked so hard.

“This is unlike anything we’ve done before. Theatre is basically about telling stories. This play really does a good job of embracing that.”

“We are the Sea” was written by Laura Lundgren Smith and will be performed at the Hevelone Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Adults tickets are $5 and students are $3 at the door. Activity passes are welcome.

The play will be performed in competition on Nov. 12h in Fairbury, Nov. 14 in Platteview, Nov. 19 in Pawnee City, and Dec. 2 in York.

Each high school chooses their own 30 minute play to perform at competitions.