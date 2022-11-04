BHS Marching Band ends season with a streak of superior ratings

The Beatrice High School Band finished the season with a streak of superior ratings in all of the competitions they attended this year.

The 73 marching band students traveled to Plattsmouth and Lincoln for four different events. One performance was for feedback only, while three were for ratings.

Savannah Given, a senior, plays the alto saxophone. She has been involved in marching band throughout high school.

“I love working together with all of the other band members to make a big show that just comes together,” she said. “Honestly, it’s just so cool.

“We’ve done really well this season.”

Given attributed part of the success to the new teaching style that Miranda Niemeier brought to the band.

She said that the final competition in Lincoln, State, stuck out in her mind as the best the band had done.

“We finally got off our heels,” she laughed.

She clarified that the feedback they received throughout the year from judges was “when backwards marching the students need to get off their heels.”

Given said that she is looking for a college with a marching band.

Alexander Venneman has been in the marching band since he was a freshman. He is currently a junior and plays the tenor saxophone.

“I feel like the change in director made a big difference," he said. "It completely changed the dynamics of the band and what we do. It brought a new perspective."

He said the homecoming football game stood out in his mind as one of the best performances of the season.

“At that moment I realized that we have a good show,” he said. “It’s been a fun experience.”

Miranda Niemeier is from Omaha and spent one year teaching at Wilcox-Hildreth prior to coming to Beatrice High School.

“Beatrice has been a good fit,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to start out. They are always so kind and always respectful and willing to go with the flow. They are just typical goofy band kids.”

She said one of her favorite memories of the band year was of a young man who had been complaining of the heat. He then decided to do a rain dance.

“Out of nowhere this big cloud appeared and it started pouring,” she said. “We had to take shelter under the stadium for a bit. It was so funny.

“The state competition really stands out to me. They announced that Beatrice received a superior rating and all the students stood up and were hugging and cheering. They were so happy and it was a great moment for me.”

Niemeier said the seniors, especially, were “hungry” for a streak of superiors at the competitions.

“They worked really hard.”

She noted that she felt like the students attributed their year to her teaching.

“I genuinely wouldn’t have been nearly as successful if Andrew Johnson hadn’t laid the foundation as the band instructor last year," she said. "He still helps and he is fantastic. He trained them well."