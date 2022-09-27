BHS students reflect on fall musical

Beatrice High School drama students presented the musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," during three performances on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Hevelone Center.

The First Edition Show Choir and the Art Club with parent and community volunteers assisted in the two-act production.

The story followed Seymour, a botanist that develops a blood thirsty plant, Audrey 2. Mr. Mushnik owns the floral shop where Seymour and Audrey work.

Throughout the play, Seymour has a crush on Audrey. However, Audrey is in an abusive relationship with Orin, a dentist addicted to nitrous oxide.

As the plant requires more human blood to grow, the dentist become the first victim. While Seymour and Audrey’s relationship develops, the plant becomes more demanding. Later, Mr. Mushnik, Audrey, and eventually, Seymour are all eaten by the plant.

Trey Baehr, who played the role of Seymour, said the musical was a big commitment of time, but he would do it all over again.

“I’m not in fall sports, but during the last couple of weeks of practice we met every night and I wasn’t getting home until 11 p.m.,” said Baehr. “It was exhausting.”

Makenna Blum played Audrey in the musical. She said the New York accent was one of the easiest things to develop and felt like she had it during auditions.

“This was a good experience," she said. "This role really pushed me outside of my comfort zone.”

Nolan Marlatt played the nitrous loving dentist, Orin.

“ It was really hard to breathe in the mask that I had to wear,” said Marlatt.

“Balancing my schedule with all the activities and practice was also a challenge, but it was a lot of fun.”

The play was directed by Hannah Loos and Missy Marlatt.