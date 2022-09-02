Big Give Gage returning for fourth year of donations

A major fundraiser for Gage County organizations is returning in 2022 and will be held next week.

Big Give Gage is a one-day fundraiser celebrating its fourth year on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Don Vetrovsky, Chairman of the Gage County Foundation, said Big Give Gage started in 2018 with an idea from Sam Rennick, the Beatrice Community Foundation Director at that time.

“He came to the Gage County Foundation with the proposal and it’s been a great relationship since then,” Vetrovsky said. “In 2019, our first year of the event, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not sure about this.’ My personal goal was to raise $60,000. The people in Gage County gave $171,000 to 42 non-profit organizations. I was blown away.”

The second year, close to $251,000 was raised. In 2021, $332,000 was donated by approximately 1,500 donors and sponsors. Funds were donated from 35 states and 65 communities outside of Gage County.

“I’m so proud of Gage County,” Vetrovsky said. “In three years we raised a little over $750,000. This year we have 60 agencies that all have worthwhile projects and a year from now, our community will be better.

“This year my personal goal is $500,000 and people around Beatrice will hear me whoop and holler if we reach that. It’s exciting to be a part of this. It just makes everyone feel good.”

Big Give Gage is a joint effort between the Gage County Foundation and Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation.

Foundation Director Gina Heckey explained that each non-profit that registers for the year has identified a fundraising goal and a project. A complete listing and description is included at biggivegage.org.

“This year we have four to five new agencies, but maybe six that dropped off,” she said. “They dropped for no other reason than maybe they don’t need extra funding this year or don’t have a project,.”

The Community Food Pantry has a $20,000 goal for Big Give Gage. As they plan to move the facility to the basement of the Beatrice City Auditorium there is construction that will begin in the near future.

Terry Doyle, Vice President of the Food Pantry Board, said they hope to move by the middle of the next year.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of people we serve every month,” he said. “There is always a need for funds and food. St. John’s has been a wonderful host for a number of years, but we are currently on two floors and unloading food makes it more cumbersome. In fact, we have freezers and fridges in people’s homes and garages in the community.

“Being on one floor will make every function in the pantry much easier.”

The City of Beatrice has offered the space for $1 rent for the year and will pay utilities as a part of the 10 year agreement. The Community Food Pantry has 65 volunteers that work every month.

People wishing to contribute to Big Give Gage can donate on the website as a part of the “pre-giving” event with a credit card. On Sept. 8 donors can give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Vintage Venue. A social event will be held from 5-7 p.m. The website is also available on Sept. 8 for the 24-hour giving.