Blue River LOSS Team to hold free event

The Blue River Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team is hosting a free viewing of a movie on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Community Players.

The event is in recognition of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

The movie being shown is “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.” It is the story of Kevin Hines. In 2000 Hines attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 36 people to survive a fall from the bridge. That is less than 1%. Many factors contributed to his survival which are documented in the film.

Hines talks about mental health and wellness and includes tools on resiliency in the documentary.

Laura Koch, Clinical Director of the local LOSS Team, said the team’s purpose is to help those in our community who survive the loss of a family member, friends, or colleague to suicide.

“Through compassion and understanding, we help survivors know they're not alone,” Koch said. “We are happy to arrange a call-out visit at any time, whether it be a day after or years after, to help that family with resources and in processing their grief."

The LOSS Team has a 24-hour phone number (402-806-5551) available to call for support or to schedule a visit with a mental health clinician and survivor.

Funding for Saturday’s event was a project for The Blue River LOSS Team funded through Big Give Gage. The team reached $4,905 of their $2,500 goal with 17 donors.

Complimentary concessions will be available for attendees on Saturday. In addition, a candle to remember their lost loved one, reading material and items to help cope and heal will be given out.

Blue River LOSS Team members will also be available on Saturday, November 19th at 4 p.m. at Community Players Theatre to answer questions regarding suicide and loss.