BMS teacher presented with Clabaugh Outstanding Educator Award

Beatrice Public School staff and Beatrice Educational Foundation members interrupted a middle school classroom with a surprise on Tuesday morning.

The group of nearly 30 adults surrounded the class and watched the BEF award Beatrice Middle School reading teacher Erin Trusty with the Clabaugh Family Outstanding Educator Award.

“[Erin Trusty] is not only bright, but she helps students develop their reading skills so they can be bright not only in her class, but in all their classes,” Doris Martin, executive director of the BEF, said. “…Learning is a priority for this outstanding educator as is feeling good about her students’ accomplishments. Being present in student’ lives is a priority.”

The BEF selects the award recipient once a year based off nominations from area schools. The Clabaugh family sponsors it, giving a check for $1,000 and a star statue to recipients. Rick Clabaugh, who spoke at the presentation, said started the award to give back to educators in the community.

Clabaugh said he was proud of Trusty and that it made sense to see her win.

“I’ve really known Erin and her family for a long time,” Clabaugh said. “It doesn’t surprise us at all that she was nominated for and won the award. She’s an outstanding teacher but an even better person.”

Martin read part of Trusty’s nomination letter: “Her intelligence is impressive, and her perceptiveness is rare. She is witty, creative, fair and magnanimous. Students and staff migrate towards her because of these characteristics. She helps students make connections and problem solve.

“Her wisdom and energy has given the BMS Reading Department a new look and a new feel…and impressive results. Students are excited about reading and how they are processing their stories.”

Andrew Haake, BMS principal, said Trusty has full plate but manages to excel in everything she does. Trusty, who has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is currently pursuing a doctoral degree.

“She’s always thinking outside the box,” Haake said. “She relates really really well to kids. Kids just want to be in that classroom, and she gets a lot out of the kids.”

