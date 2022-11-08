Bob Morgan leads Beatrice mayor race

Bob Morgan was the frontrunner to be the next mayor of Beatrice in Tuesday's election, based on unofficial early results.

Based on early ballots, Morgan had 1279 votes to Gary Barnard's 883 votes. Final results were not available as of publication deadline.

Both candidates currently serve on the Beatrice City Council. Morgan represents ward 1 and has served on the council for eight years. Barnard represents ward 4 and has served almost two years of the four year term.

The race was to fill the position of two-term Mayor Stan Wirth who did not seek a third term.

Morgan retired from his role as Vice President of Program Development and Beatrice Campus Director for Southeast Community College in May 2021.

He said that he was humbled and felt fortunate to have likely won the election.

“I’m very happy that Beatrice voters have confidence in me to move the city ahead during the next four years," he said.

He stated that he had a depth of experience in a lot of areas such as finance and management that made him a good fit for this position.

He added that his priority is to move Beatrice forward in a positive way.

“I think we need to look at what the city can do to attract more people to the community,” he said. “I think we need to continue to look for opportunities.

“I’m feel like Gary and I ran a good race. I look forward to working with him as he is an asset to the council.”

Barnard could not be reached for a comment regarding the early results of the election Tuesday night.

He is a retired Beatrice native who worked in oil, commercial swine breeding and real-estate. He stated during a forum that he would bring private sector experience to the position.

He previously said that he wanted to serve as mayor because he knew he could make a difference.

Barnard and Morgan were the top two vote getters in the spring primary election, beating out fellow candidates Ashley Mason and Jake Speakman to advance to the fall ballot.

These results were as of press deadline. Please see beatricedailysun.com for the latest election updates. More complete results will also be published in Thursday's printed Daily Sun.