BPS approves partnership to finance new elementary school

The Beatrice Public Schools Board unanimously approved a partnership with Educational Services Unit 5 as part of plans to build a new elementary school during its Nov. 8 meeting.

Together, the two institutions will form the Southeast Nebraska Public Education Agency under the Interlocal Agreement Act. This comes after months of weighing approaches to finance the new building.

With the partnership, the newly formed agency will be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit. Information provided by the school emphasized that this approach will not result in tax hike.

Beatrice Public Schools superintendent Jason Alexander said the partnership will provide a financial foundation for the elementary school plans.

“This will allow us the opportunity to begin with a financial plan for the new school building,” Alexander said. “Creating this agency is like bringing tow public agencies together. And then through that process, we can create bylaws … and then meet to discuss how we want to go about formulating the financial plan for the new building. The new partnership has created that new agency, and we can go out and secure bonds to move that project forward.”

Efforts to build a new elementary school stem from the problems Alexander has previously identified with the four current preschool through fifth grade buildings, including fire code violations, health code violations, ADA compliance issues and security surveillance issues.

Jacquelyn Nielsen, assistant superintendent, said the plans over the next few years, including the building of the elementary school, will strengthen the district.

“It has been an awesome process that we have gone through to develop our strategic plan for the five years,” she said. “It really is visionary. It really is helping to push us forward.”

The board appointed Jon Zimmerman, Jason Alexander, and Lisa Pieper to serve as the district’s representatives on the Southeast Nebraska Public Education Agency’s board of directors. That board of directors will hold their first meeting on Monday Nov 15 at 11:30 a.m. A location has yet to be determined.

