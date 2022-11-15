BPS Board of Education evaluates superintendent

Superintendent Jason Alexander received a portion of his annual evaluation during the regular Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.

Board members utilized the Nebraska Association of School Boards survey tool for the second year. Each member of the Board of Education had the opportunity to make comments and Alexander completed a self-evaluation section using the tool.

Board President Eric Trusty explained that everything was rated on a 6 point scale with 6 being excellent and 1 being poor.

“The Board scored Mr. Alexander the highest in the Budget Planning and Management standard,” Trusty said. “Mr. Alexander scored himself the highest in Policy, Budget Planning and Management.

“The lowest score from the Board was in Educational Leadership and he scored himself the lowest in Professional Leadership.”

Trusty said overall the scoring was an increase from last year.

The strategic planning process and involving building principals in reviewing the goals was a positive in the evaluation. In this same area, board members noted an area for improvement would be to involve the community and stakeholders in the process more.

Trusty noted that throughout the survey he saw communication as an area to continue to improve.

He noted that the Board has involved a law firm in reviewing policy which has been effective.

“A comment from the Budget Planning standard was, 'Jason showed great leadership in the new public hearing process with the community,'" he said. “A note for improvement would be to involve the assistant superintendent throughout the process and as much as possible.”

The lowest scores were in the Educational Leadership standard from the Board and Alexander.

Trusty noted that overall the Board and Alexander were looking for opportunities to improve communication.

Alexander said that he was seeking assistance from the Board in completing the evaluation. He had used the strategic plan to begin development of goals he would put in place for himself and was asking for comments on a rubric that he would send out.

“In the next couple weeks before the evaluation is finalized I would like Board members to review and offer suggestions,” Alexander said.

Eric Book, Board Member, said he felt the survey was well done and accurate.

The Board will complete and adopt the superintendent evaluation during the December meeting.