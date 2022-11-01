BPS launches mini market to to help students gain food

Students at Beatrice High School have had access to a new mini mart.

The mini mart is open to any student or family member who is in need. There is no application process or minimum requirement to gain access to food and beverage sources. Items range from a quick snack between classes to ensuring delicious and nutritious meals at home.

“The Beatrice High School mini mart is a great example of what can be accomplished for our young people when caring members of the community come together to address a need in a way that makes sense for everyone,” said Tara Dunker, Gage County Extension Educator.

Dunker, also a member of the Beatrice Community Food Pantry Board, said the pantry has seen significant increases in need this year.

“The total number of clients served has doubled in five of the first six months of this year compared to those same months in 2021,” she said. “We’re also bringing on an average of 12-15 new clients every month. Gage County families are struggling to make ends meet.”

She noted that the backpack program at Beatrice Public Schools does a wonderful job of providing supplemental food assistance at the elementary level, but the pantry and the high school staff wanted to help close a potential gap in service for our young people at the high school level.

She further explained that statistics show that about 1 in 6 youth in the community may be dealing with food insecurity at any given time throughout the calendar year.

“That means 1 in 6 youth may not have enough food to lead what we would consider an active, healthy lifestyle to reach their full potential," she said.

Zac Lauenstein, Beatrice High School Resource Officer, works with students who request access to the mini mart in person or through email.

“We want to make the mini mart as convenient as possible in a dignified manner,” he said. “Sometimes that means that I package their choices in a plain bag and deliver it to their home.”

“Every student that has come into the mini mart has been mindful and focused on their family’s needs and not just their own personal wants. Everyone that has used it has been so appreciative.”

He said there is no limit to the amount of food a student can access or the number of visits to the mini mart.

“I would like to see the stigma of using this type of service be eliminated,” he added.

Lauenstein said that according to the USDA retail food prices increased 8.9% in the first seven months of 2022 and is expected to reach over 10% by the end of the year.

“I know my grocery bill has increased this year," he said.

High School Principal Jason Sutter, has been supportive of the mini mart from the beginning.

“I appreciate the conversations we have had with the Community Food Pantry and its representatives to think and plan for a way to help our high school aged students and their families,” he said. “We do not want to diminish or not be supportive the younger aged focus backpack program, but we see things through the eyes of our older high school aged students,” he said. “But we also know that basic needs must be met in order to fully help our students learn and be successful while they are in school."

The Beatrice Community Pantry gave a monetary gift of $1,500 to the mini mart as support of the project.

Karen Mains, Food Pantry Coordinator, said she has had shortages at the Pantry due to the increased need, but would share as many of the extras as possible.

The mini mart offers students choices of pastas, canned meat, fruit and vegetables, pancake mix and syrup, snacks and juices.

If anyone is interested in learning more about this project or providing donations, they can reach out to Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384 or the Beatrice Community Food Pantry at 402-223-5306.

“The goal is to continue this BHS mini mart for as long as the school feels it is serving their students well, which means we’ll keep working on ways to make this sustainable into the future,” Dunker said.