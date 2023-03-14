The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education approved a right of way dedication and a permanent utility easement with the City of Beatrice during the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The area of the school district’s property being discussed is adjacent to North 33rd Street where the new elementary building is being built.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said as construction moves forward on the new Pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade building the resolution needs to be in place to address whatever work needs to be done on the streets, utilities, and sewer.

“We have to grant these easements to the city for whatever work needs to be done,” he said.

Alexander noted the SENEA (Southeast Nebraska Education Agency) was meeting on Tuesday to formalize the request. The final step was a signature from Pinnacle Bank as owners of the land.

“These steps are necessary in the process to keep the construction going and hopefully meet the mid-August 2024 deadline,” he said.

In other regular business of the Board of Education, Alexander gave legislative updates. Beatrice High School Assistant Principal Mr. Phillip Voigt gave an update on the PBIS (Positive Behavior In-School Supports) Committee.

The Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. and the next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be April 17 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be in the Administration Building.