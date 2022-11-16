BPW recommends four resolutions to the City Council

The Board of Public Works voted to recommend four resolutions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

The first resolution recommended entering into an agreement for purchase and sale of renewable energy certificates between the City and ACT Commodities, Inc.

Tobias Tempelmeyer, City Administrator, said the Cottonwood Wind Farm generates renewable energy credits. There is a market where these REC’s are traded.

“We’ve worked with ACT Commodities, Inc. in the past. They have offered to purchase the City’s REC’s from Jan. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022,” he said. “They have requested that the price paid remain confidential.”

The second recommended resolution would enter into an agreement with HOA Solutions, Inc., for the installation of new equipment and pumps at the reservoirs located at 4th and Grant Street.

Steve Kelley, Water Superintendent, said variable frequency drives (VFD) will be installed.

“They are much easier on the equipment and they require less power,” he said.

The existing pieces of equipment have been utilized for more than 50 years.

The total approved cost of the project is $128,520.

The third resolution recommended executing a letter of agreement for professional services, and any other documents necessary, between the City and Olsson, Inc., to develop improvements to the City’s grit-handling system.

James Burroughs, City Engineer, said the grit-removal system is currently not removing much of the grit.

“There are so many organics in the system and it is putrid smelling,” he said. “We know we have an issue.”

Jason Moore, Street and Landfill Superintendent, said that it can’t be used on the streets at this time. Currently, the sand goes to the landfill.

“The design and construction of the grit project will not likely begin until the spring of 2024,” Burroughs said.

Expenses for this project will not exceed $260,470 based on the agreement.

The final resolution recommended executing an agreement for professional services between the City and JEO Consulting Group, Inc. to develop a Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasure (SPCC) Plans for certain facilities throughout the city.

Tempelmeyer said the six plans that are required need to be updated.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $31,817.

Dave Eskra, Chairman of the BPW, adjourned his final meeting as he will not be present for the November 30th meeting. He was elected to the Beatrice City Council and will begin serving in December.