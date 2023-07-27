The Bucket Calf show was held on Wednesday evening at the Gage County Fair.

Calves must be an orphan or newborn calf, bull, steer, or heifer that is fed and raised by the 4-H member for the division. They can be any beef, dairy or crossbred breed.

About 20 calves were exhibited by young 4-H members.

Jonah Lovell of Adams received Grand Champion Bucket Calf.

Lovell said he had a lot of fun in his third year of showing.

“It was a lot of fun and I learned a lot too,” he said.

Lawton Kubik of Hickman was a first-year showman and received Reserve Grand Champion Bucket Calf.

His calf’s name was Patrick Moo-Holmes.

“I learned a lot and had a lot of fun,” he said. “I walked him every single day. I’ve been training him since he was four weeks old.”

Tyler Wolken of Diller served as the judge this year. He attended college at Southeast Community College in Beatrice earning an Associate’s Degree in Animal Science. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Nebraska in Animal Science.

Wolken was on the Judging Team at SCC and has been focusing on judging cattle and goats for several years.

This year the youth were asked to complete a record book on their project and participate in an interview in addition to showing their calf at the show. They were scored on each component and the total of the three were used for an overall ribbon placement.

Wolken said the added components were helpful.

“I think this was helpful,” he said. “I got to hear about the day to day operation of the kids and got more background. I got to hear what they feed their calves and how they exercised them. I even know why they named them what they did. Most importantly I heard what they learned.

“I was really impressed with several of the kids and their public speaking skills and their interactions as I spoke with them one on one. It was a great learning experience for the kids.”