Burchard Methodist Church holding final service

BURCHARD -- The Burchard United Methodist Church will open the doors for a final service on Sunday morning.

Founded in 1888, the membership and attendance has dwindled and church officials have made the decision to close.

Shirley Malone, one of the three weekly attendees, said they probably should have closed a while ago.

“I have a lot of good memories in this church,” Malone said.

Carol and Shirley Malone moved to Burchard in 1957, a year after they were married. She said at that time the church had about 150 members.

“Every family in the area lived on 150-acres and had several children in those days. Sunday was reserved for church and family activities.”

Malone’s children, Kim, Kevin and Randy, grew up in the church. She recalled that her family always sat in the back of the church when the children were small.

“Once in a while, our second boy especially, would get to fussing and Carol would get up to take him out. He yelled, 'I be good daddy, I be good.' He knew he was about to go out to the woodshed.”

Carol had been active in the church until he died in 2009.

“His funeral was here,” she said. “Lots of memories.”

She said the church women had always served a chicken-noodle supper for many years.

“We would make the noodles from scratch," she said. "We always served chicken and noodles with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salads, hot rolls and pie. It was always in March.”

Malone said she would attend the United Methodist Church in Pawnee City after the Burchard church closes. It is approximately 11 miles away.

“We shared a pastor and I know everyone there,” she said. “When the weather’s bad I won’t go or I’ll go to the Catholic Church here in Burchard.”

The building and its contents have been sold to a private party. They will use it for a space to make crafts and to hold family gatherings.

“That was an answer to prayer.”

Malone said Sunday would be a sad day, but also a relief.

The Burchard, DuBois and First Pawnee City United Methodist Church will meet in Burchard one last time on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.