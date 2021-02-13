Car dealers stay on track during pandemic

From a lack of inventory to having to get creative with test drives, car dealerships have faced a variety of challenges in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Zoellner, owner of Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice, said the pandemic was handled differently in different aspects of the business.

“At the dealership level, we had to be uniquely different than before with personal protective equipment,” he said. “As any business that had to change for social distancing, we did things to become a lot more proficient at online shopping. We would take vehicles to houses, drop them off in driveways, sanitize them, let people go for a drive and get feedback through a call. It’s actually increased the efficiency of our business tremendously, so some good came out it for our business.”

How the sales team educates potential customers about a vehicle’s features is another aspect of the business that saw significant changes, and more business being done online.

“Culture-wise for our people, the stereotypical sales person that interacts with a customer on the lot or test drives has changed.” Zoellner said. “We’ve adapted with technology and with the sending of videos of cars and just the human interaction that’s becoming more virtual versus physical.”