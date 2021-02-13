Car dealers stay on track during pandemic

From a lack of inventory to having to get creative with test drives, car dealerships have faced a variety of challenges in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Zoellner, owner of Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice, said the pandemic was handled differently in different aspects of the business.
“At the dealership level, we had to be uniquely different than before with personal protective equipment,” he said. “As any business that had to change for social distancing, we did things to become a lot more proficient at online shopping. We would take vehicles to houses, drop them off in driveways, sanitize them, let people go for a drive and get feedback through a call. It’s actually increased the efficiency of our business tremendously, so some good came out it for our business.”
How the sales team educates potential customers about a vehicle’s features is another aspect of the business that saw significant changes, and more business being done online.
“Culture-wise for our people, the stereotypical sales person that interacts with a customer on the lot or test drives has changed.” Zoellner said. “We’ve adapted with technology and with the sending of videos of cars and just the human interaction that’s becoming more virtual versus physical.”
On the service side of things, someone from the dealership could go to a customer’s residence and pick up their vehicle for service, returning it once the work is completed.
Zoellner has owned the dealership at 4115 N. Sixth St. for almost a year. He has worked in car sales since 1993 in Concordia, Kan., as well as North Platte and Ogallala in Nebraska.
He took part ownership of Anderson Ford, Lincoln in Grand Island in 2014, until Beatrice Ford Lincoln’s previous owner, Ray Hernandez, contacted him.
While local issues related to the pandemic have been manageable, Zoellner said just maintaining a supply of vehicles has been a separate challenge, made worse by the fact that the best selling vehicle was in the midst of receiving a new body style.
“Going into COVID about this time last year the industry was fat,” Zoellner said. “There was excessive inventory and what happened was with COVID a lot of people were staying home. They shopped online for cars and the stimulus provoked people to buy. Not only were people redoing bathrooms, but bought cars with it. That big demand kicked off about May through December and year over year it was an exceptional year.
“Because of the pent up demand and at year end, we felt woes. Our F-Series truck, which is our bread and butter, we couldn’t get them. Years ago I used to tease sales staff that if they sold everything they could have the weekend off. Truly, this year they sold every F-Series pickup we had. We ran out of stock. That’s unheard of for a Ford dealer to not have a F-150 sitting there.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases and risk for spreading the virus appears to be shrinking in southeast Nebraska, Zoellner anticipates some of the changes that occurred in the last year will likely stick around.
“What we noticed was customers enjoyed some of the new things but also still longed for that personal interaction,” he said. “It’s crazy how you develop a relationship over a Zoom video. People were longing for the personal interaction.”