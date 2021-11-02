Chamber presents annual awards

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses active members and organizations of note Tuesday during its annual member awards luncheon.

The event was held at the Holiday Inn Express, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you all can attest to, this has been a very unexpected year and a half,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Bruna. “We’ve all faced unexpected challenges and through it all, our community has joined together with a commitment to support and strengthen each other. Our business men and women found creative ways to serve their customers.”

Bruna said 2021 has been a strong year for the Chamber, and a turning point was the Homestead Days celebration in June.

“Everything for the year prior to that had been kind of scrambled,” she said. “We were able to hold our first regularly scheduled event at the normal time of year, in a normal fashion.

“After not being able to hold ribbon cuttings from March 2020 until February 2021, we have since held 31 ribbon cuttings with another 25-30 pending. We have 10 new members over the past year, have distributed numerous relocation packets and approximately 700 member directories.”

Seven awards were presented at the ceremony on Tuesday. Winners from the ceremony included:

Business of the year – Exmark Manufacturing

Customer service of the year – Beatrice Movies

Business person of the year – Erich Tiemann, R.L. Tiemann Construction

Outstanding new business – Clean Slate Soap

Nonprofit of the year – Blue Valley Behavioral Health

Young professional of the year – Danielle Fairbanks, Beatrice Public Schools

Best new image – Jones Group

Colleen Schoneweis, President of the Chamber Board of Directors, said a committee determines the winners, and doesn’t take the awards lightly.

“It is a difficult task to nominate all of the people that are up for awards, so thank you everyone for coming,” she said. “Nominations are made by our members, and a committee is made up of the board members and volunteers from our membership to evaluate each nomination, submitted and graded against a rubric to select a winner in each category.”

