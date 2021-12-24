Chamber presents Paul Kaufman Award

Bill and Gina Armstrong have four Christmas trees in their home. One, small and festooned with decorations, stands on the second floor outside balcony and peers back at passersby.

The other three stand tall in three successive rooms on the first floor. The largest of the trees, which hangs over the wrapped presents that await Christmas morning, narrowly fit through the door.

It was that kind of holiday decorating spirit that helped them win the Holiday’s Lighted Cruise Facebook vote and the first ever Paul Kaufman Award for best Christmas lights.

Patty Kaufman and representatives from the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, Kristin Jensen and Falisatey Dunn, presented the award to Bill and Gina on Thursday at 10 a.m. The Chamber wanted to give the award to honor the legacy of Paul Kaufman, who was well-known for his community involvement and his Christmas light displays.

“This means more than anything to us because of his name and legacy,” Bill said. “We knew Paul pretty well.”

Bill and Gina’s display started off smaller than it is now. But once Bill got a taste of Christmas decoration, he was hooked.

“When I do things, I tend to overdo things,” he said. “I make sure to add something new every year.”

The two have always had a fondness for Christmas. For Gina, that comes from her childhood experience of holiday food, growing up with an Italian father and Swedish mother. She’s carried that tradition of ethnic cooking to today, where she prepares for a massive Christmas dinner the whole week before.

Gina said she helps with fetching the lights, kept in box stacked on box, from the basement. Bill takes on most of the designing and setting-up work.

“He’s so creative,” Gina said. “And he’s meticulous to a tee.”

Gina said they take joy in putting on the light display.

“It’s so fun to see the community excited about it,” Gina said. “I get approached by people I don’t really know, asking about the lights, and that’s nice.”

The two said they hope more community members continue to join in the fun of festive decorations competition. As for Bill, the award is an honor and challenge.

“This has been a motivator,” Bill said. “I’m going full blast now. Next year will be something bigger… There will be a big tree in the front yard and all kinds of stuff all over the place.”

