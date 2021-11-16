City Council approves wastewater studies, police pay increase

The Beatrice City Council approved a trio of wastewater systems studies at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.

The agreements are with Olsson Associates and total more than $130,000.

The first agreement the council discussed was an evaluation of the grit handling system at the wastewater treatment facility, at a cost of $45,575.

"When you think of grit removal, it is the sand that comes through or the inorganic materials," City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. "We want to remove those from the process before you send it to the plant. Doing so allows the plant to run more efficiently and causes less wear and tear on the plant."

That agreement passed unanimously.

The second study, also approved unanimously, will look into two of the city's nine lift stations and cost $59,100.

"What we want to do is to go and evaluate these two lift stations," Tempelmeyer said. "We want to make sure that the pumps are adequately sized. We want to make sure all the pipes and valves are adequately sized. What we'd ultimately like to get to is to have the same pump in all of the lift stations ... We want to make sure those things are always up and running as efficiently as possible."

Tempelmeyer said there are already two pumps in each of the lift stations, but if one fails, the station will only have the one for backup. There enters the importance of redundancy in the system, Tempelmeyer said.

The final of the three studies, approved unanimously, will develop a model of the city's wastewater system and cost $27,000. Tempelmeyer said a similar model already exists for the water department,

"If I have a new prospect come to the community, and they want to be placed on the Industrial Park, I can tell you ... whether or not the plant can handle it," he said. "But right now, we can't tell you between the plant and the business whether or not the system is adequately sized to get it there."

In other business:

The council also supported the resolution to execute the Union Contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #84, which will see wages rise for dispatchers, police officers and police sergeants by 4% a year through September 2024. Tempelmeyer said this comes after looking at what comparable towns were doing in terms of pay raises.

The meeting ended with an executive session to discuss contract negotiation.

City Council will meet again on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room.

