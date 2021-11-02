City Council hires finance director

The city of Beatrice has hired a new finance director to replace a longtime city employee.

During the City Council’s regular meeting Monday night the council unanimously approved appointing Hannah Bell as finance director, to replace the retiring Linda Koch.

“I’ve been with the city since 2014,” Bell said. “I was hired by Linda Koch at that point in time as an office assistant receptionist, moved up to accounting clerk in 2016 or 2017. While at the city I pursued my bachelor’s degree and also have my MBA from Northwest Missouri State.”

During her time with the city, Bell has worked closely with the budgeting process.

“As far as finance goes, I did the bulk of the budget this year,” she said. “I think that was a great eye opener for what I can do and the direction for the city. Also this year I’ll be participating more in the audit process as well. We’re getting that started here next week with the auditors.”

Bell’s appointment will take effect Jan. 8.

